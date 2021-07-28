Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Calvary Entertainment and Encore Theatre & U Take 1 Productions to Present SHOUT HALLELUJAH!

This production speaks to realism and has a lot of laughter and heartfelt moments for all ages to experience.

Jul. 28, 2021  

Calvary Entertainment in association with Encore Theatre & U Take 1 Productions will present Shout Hallelujah! An Original Gospel Musical Comedy.

All-Greater Houston and surrounding areas are invited to enjoy this impactful and uplifting musical comedy production. The setting is in a Black church where several key members of the church are confronted with personal and spiritual challenges. Brother Choir Director tries to solidify his place as the musical leader of the church against Sister. Mouth and Sister Melony. Sister Mouth, Sister Melonie, and some of the Deacons confront Pastor Goodie, an upright man, on how he has been handling the church's business. This production speaks to realism and has a lot of laughter and heartfelt moments for all ages to experience.

Produced by: Cliff D. Alexander

Writer: Harold J. Haynes

Directed by: Ezekiel Morgan

Musical Director: Daryle Freeman

