CONSPIRARE CHRISTMAS Announced At St. Luke's Methodist Church

Conspirare Christmas will be presented by The Friends of St. Luke's Music, the show reinvents the traditional holiday concert with songs of hope, courage and love. This year's featured artist is soprano Lianna Wimberly Williams.

Conspirare is a GRAMMY -winning choir under the leadership of Craig Hella Johnson that provides transformational musical experiences that have a deep impact on people in Central Texas and around the world. Through live performances, recordings, concert videos, and music education, they tell stories and shape our culture.

Inspired by the power of music to change lives, this ensemble engages singers from around the world who join voices to deliver world-class, extraordinary live musical experiences and recordings.

Taking place on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, at 7 p.m. at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 3471 Westheimer Rd., Houston, TX 77027 (In the main sanctuary). Tickets are $40 for general admission and $20 for students. Go to https://subspla.sh/ghx6rcm to purchase tickets online.

About Conspirare

Conspirare is a professional choral organization under the leadership of Craig Hella Johnson. Inspired by the power of music to change lives, this ensemble engages singers from around the world who join voices to deliver world-class, extraordinary live musical experiences and recordings. Their discography includes 13 commercial albums and 19 self-produced live albums. Johnson and Conspirare were awarded a 2014 Grammy for Best Choral Performance for The Sacred Spirit of Russia album and have been nominated seven other times. Conspirare's most recent recording, The Hope of Loving, features works of Jake Runestad and was released in August 2019. Conspirare was awarded the Texas Medal of Arts in 2019. Based in Austin, Texas, they perform an annual concert series and tour in the United States and abroad.

