BroadwayWorld Houston Awards; RIDE THE CYCLONE, THE OLDEST BOY, Theatre Southwest & More Lead!

It's the final 3 weeks and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 11th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Houston Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

David LaDuca - RETROSEXUAL - David LaDuca Productions 28%

Brandon Allen - CAROL BURNETT TRIBUTE SHOW - Pasadena Little Theater 23%

Luke Hales - WHEN LIFE GIVES YOU LEMONS - Clear Creek Community Theatre 15%

Cindy Perkins - WHEN LIFE GIVES YOU LEMONS - Clear Creek Community Theatre 13%

Corey Barron - UNCLE EB - The Octarine Accord 10%

Joshua Page - UNCLE EB - The Octarine Accord 8%

WHEN LIFE GIVES YOU LEMONS - Clear Creek Community Theatre 2%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Erica Gallegos - SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - National Youth Theater 9%

Keith Herrmann - AVENUE Q - Clear Creek Community Theatre 7%

Tatiana Pandiani - TORERA - Alley Theatre 7%

Monroe Moore - A CHORUS LINE - Moore Vision Entertainment 7%

Courtney Chilton - BONNIE AND CLYDE - The Garden Theater 5%

Monroe Moore - KINKY BOOTS - MVE - Deluxe Theatre 4%

Austin Colburn - CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE '90S MUSICAL - The Garden Theater 4%

Ellie Williams - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Stage Right of Texas 4%

Aisha Ussery - A MOTOWN CHRISTMAS - The Ensemble Theatre 4%

Amy keels - SEUSSICAL - Purple Box Theaters 4%

Annabelle Lopez Ochoa - DELMIRA - Houston Ballet 3%

Dana Lewis - CRAZY FOR YOU - Spark theatre 3%

Cathy Marston - SUMMER AND SMOKE - Houston Ballet 3%

Courtney Jones - DRAG WONDERETTES - Stages Repertory Theatre 3%

Sarah Sneesby - NOW THAT YOU'VE SEEN ME NAKED - Curiosity Lab & Theatre 3%

Stacy Hawking - MATILDA - Stageworks Theatre 3%

Angela Pajestka - DESCENDANTS - Class Act Productions 3%

Heidi Kloes - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Class Act Productions 3%

Mieka Phillips - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Christian Community Theater 3%

Audrey Carter & Dana Cretsinger - LES MISERABLES - Spark theatre 2%

Mieka Phillips - ANYTHING GOES - The Players Theatre Company 2%

Cherita Judson - DREAMGIRL DEFERRED - Vincent Victoria Presents 2%

Urian Washington - ADDAMS FAMILY - MVE - Deluxe Theatre 2%

Aisha Ussery - PHENOMENAL WOMAN: AN EVENING WITH MAYA ANGELOU - Ensemble theatre 2%

Luke Hamilton - PIPPIN - ArtFactory Houston 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Amber Stepanik - THE BOOK OF WILL - Theatre Southwest 12%

KiLee Thompson - RIDE THE CYCLONE - The Jet-Pac 10%

Stephanie Patrisso - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Pasadena Little Theater 6%

Rebekah Hooton & Diana Goldman-Horn - SEUSSICAL - National Youth Theater 5%

Laurie Lewis - ANASTASIA - Class Act Productions 5%

Colleen Grady - RENT - TUTS 5%

Amy Kerne and Dee Willis - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Christian Community Theater 4%

Heather Morrill - INTO THE WOODS - Baytown Little Theater 4%

Tyoncé Moore - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Moore Vision Entertainment 3%

Kathyrn Moore - KINKY BOOTS - Moore Vision Entertainment 3%

Leah Smith - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Stages Repertory Theatre 3%

Chaney Moore - ADVANCE MAN (PART 1 OF THE HONEYCOMB TRILOGY) - The Octarine Accord 3%

Kim Tharp - TOTALLY 80'S, THE MUSICAL - National Youth Theater 3%

Victoria DePew - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - A.D. Players at the George Theater 3%

Alejo Vietti - THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS - Alley Theatre 2%

Rodrigo Munoz - TORERA - Alley Theatre 2%

Ricky Martinez - BLAST RADIUS & SOVEREIGN (PARTS 2 AND 3 OF THE HONEYCOMB TRILOGY) - The Octarine Accord 2%

Andrew Cloud - DRAG WONDERETTES - Stages Repertory Theatre 2%

Nicole Carter - CRAZY FOR YOU - Spark theatre 2%

Krystal Uchem - CLYDE'S - The Ensemble Theatre 2%

Raquel Barreto - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Alley Theatre 2%

Helen Huang - LEND ME A SOPRANO - Alley Theatre 1%

Nicole Carter - LES MISERABLES - Spark theatre 1%

Andre Herrington - PARADISE BLUE - The Ensemble Theatre 1%

Nicole Wee - EDWARD ALBEE'S SEASCAPE - Alley Theatre 1%



Best Dance Production

A CHORUS LINE - Moore Vision Entertainment 20%

SWAN LAKE - Houston Ballet 14%

BONNIE & CLYDE - The Garden Theater 13%

THE NUTCRACKER - Houston Ballet 12%

TORERA - Alley Theatre 10%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Clear Creek Community Theatre 7%

LEGENDS OF CHINESE NEW YEAR - Express Children's Theatre 6%

GOOD VIBRATIONS - Houston Ballet 5%

DIVERGENCE - Houston Ballet 5%

DELMIRA - Houston Ballet 4%

SUMMER AND SMOKE - Houston Ballet 3%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Erin Urick - COMPANY - Playhouse 1960 13%

Alyssa Pubentz - RIDE THE CYCLONE - The Jet-Pac 12%

Ty Defoe - RENT - TUTS 6%

Tina Cafeo - THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - Playhouse 1960 6%

Dana Cretsinger & Hannah Hale - LES MISERABLES - Spark theatre 5%

Ashley Love - SWEENEY TODD - College of the Mainland 5%

Logan Vaden - CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE MUSICAL - The Garden Theater 4%

Aisha Ussery - A MOTOWN CHRISTMAS - The Ensemble Theatre 4%

Monroe Moore - A CHORUS LINE - Moore Vision Entertainment 4%

Joel Sandel - FOREVER PLAID - A.D. Players at the George Theater 4%

Christina Haynes - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Christian Community Theater 3%

Adam Isbell - SWEENEY TODD - The Players Theatre Company 3%

Heidi Kloes - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Class Act Productions 3%

Cyril Pajestka - ANASTASIA - Class Act Productions 3%

Monique Midgette - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - TUTS 2%

Ray Pereira - BRIGHT STAR - ImagineNation Theatre 2%

Trish Gant - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Playhouse 1960 2%

Cricket Pepper - IN THE HEIGHTS - Stage Right of Texas 2%

Luke Hamilton - HAIR - ArtFactory Houston 2%

Monroe Moore - KINKY BOOTS - MVE - Deluxe Theatre 2%

Demi Sparks - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Clear Creek Community Theatre 2%

Cathy Holbrook - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Purple Box Theaters 2%

Lauren Mulacek - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Moore Vision Entertainment 2%

Monroe Moore - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Moore Vision Entertainment 1%

Lauren Mulacek - NEXT TO NORMAL - Moore Vision Entertainment 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Joseph Urick - HAMLET - Lonestar college CyFair Center of the Arts 12%

Stephanie Patrisso - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Pasadena Little Theater 8%

RaMina Mirmortazavi - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Garden Theater 5%

Ashley Love - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Stages Repertory Theatre 5%

Melody Montez - CLUE - Stage Right of Texas 4%

Andrew Roblyer, Sloane Teagle, Brenda Palestina, and Michelle Sosa - THE HONEYCOMB TRILOGY (PARTS 1, 2, AND 3) - The Octarine Accord 4%

Andi Kirkland - THE WOMEN - Playhouse 1960 4%

Angela Perkins - LOVE’S COMPLICATED - Out The Ordinary Production 3%

Tatiana Pandiani - TORERA - Alley Theatre 3%

Colton Berry - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - ArtFactory Houston 3%

Whitney Zangarine - THE GREATEST PLAY IN THE HISTORY OF THE WORLD... - cone man running productions 3%

Sean Keith Thompson - THE BOOK OF WILL - Theatre Southwest 3%

Ron Jones - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. 2%

Jayme McGhan - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - A.D. Players at the George Theater 2%

Aaron Brown - FAIRVIEW - 4th Wall Theatre 2%

Karla Brandau - ART - Company Onstage 2%

Sophia Watt - THE OLDEST BOY - Main Street Theater 2%

Chay Yew - CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND - Alley Theatre 2%

Sam Martinez - SILENT SKY - Theatre Southwest 2%

Vincent Victoria - DREAMGIRL DEFERRED - Vincent Victoria Presents/Midtown Arts Center 2%

Vance Johnson - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Garden Theater 2%

Ebony Bell Darcy - PLUMSHUGA - Stages Repertory Theatre 2%

Rob Melrose - THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS - Alley Theatre 2%

Shirley Jo - CLYDE'S - The Ensemble Theatre 1%

Eleanor Holdridge - LEND ME A SOPRANO - Alley Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble

RIDE THE CYCLONE - The Jet-Pac 8%

THE BOOK OF WILL - Theatre Southwest 8%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Pasadena Little Theater 4%

KINKY BOOTS - Moore Vision Entertainment 4%

INTO THE WOODS - Baytown Little Theater 3%

A CHORUS LINE - Moore Vision Entertainment 3%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Christian Community Theater 3%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Stages Repertory Theatre 3%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Garden Theater 3%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Playhouse 1960 3%

SWEENEY TODD - The Players Theatre Company 2%

THE HONEYCOMB TRILOGY (PARTS 1, 2, AND 3) - The Octarine Accord 2%

SWEENEY TODD - College of the Mainland 2%

COWBOY BOB - Alley Theatre 2%

CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE '90S MUSICAL - The Garden Theater 2%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Alley Theatre 2%

SEUSSICAL - Purple Box Theaters 2%

BRIGHT STAR - ImagineNation Theatre 2%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Stage Right Productions 2%

URINETOWN - Stageworks Theatre 2%

TORERA - Alley Theatre 2%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Clear Creek Community Theatre 2%

CRAZY FOR YOU - Spark theatre 1%

HAIR - ArtFactory Houston 1%

THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD - Alley Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Vanessa Pearson - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Pasadena Little Theater 9%

Jacob Zamarripa - RIDE THE CYCLONE - The Jet-Pac 9%

Shana Manna - SEUSSICAL - National Youth Theater 8%

Brandon Christian / Ron Neyland - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Christian Community Theater 6%

Brian Tovar - RENT - TUTS 5%

Ian Evans - A CHORUS LINE - Moore Vision Entertainment 5%

Cat Tate Starmer - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Alley Theatre 4%

Erika Ubias - THE HONEYCOMB TRILOGY (PARTS 1, 2, AND 3) - The Octarine Accord 4%

Yuki Nakase Link - TORERA - Alley Theatre 4%

Jacob Zamarripa - BONNIE & CLYDE - The Garden Theater 4%

Cathy Holbrook - FOXFIRE - Purple Box Theaters 4%

Rui Rita - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD - Alley Theatre 3%

Jacob Zamarripa - NEXT TO NORMAL - The Jet-Pac 3%

Rachel Carter - CRAZY FOR YOU - Spark theatre 3%

Kevin Tully - THE BOOK OF WILL - Theatre Southwest 3%

Janessa Harris - CLYDE'S - The Ensemble Theatre 3%

Hudson Davis - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - A.D. Players at the George Theater 3%

Hudson Davis - FOREVER PLAID - A.D. Players at the George Theater 2%

Clint Allen - MACBETH - Houston Shakespeare Festival 2%

David Palmer - MATILDA - Stageworks Theatre 2%

Ian Evans - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Moore Vision Entertainment 2%

Cat Tate Starmer - THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS - Alley Theatre 2%

John Meek - JULIUS CAESAR - Clear Creek Community Theatre 2%

Kris Phepls - PARADISE BLUE - The Ensemble Theatre 2%

Seth Carter Ramsey - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Shakespeare in the Shade 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Jesse J. Sanchez - AMERICAN MARIACHI - Alley Theatre 8%

Chelsea Duncan - BONNIE & CLYDE - The Garden Theater 8%

Ashlie Driver - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Christian Community Theater 7%

Dana CRETSINGER - CRAZY FOR YOU - Spark theatre 6%

Nathan Koci - HADESTOWN - Hobby Center 6%

Willie Brown Jr - LOVE’S COMPLICATED - Out The Ordinary Production 6%

Phillip Hall - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - TUTS 5%

Derrick Gibbs - A CHORUS LINE - Moore Vision Entertainment 5%

Danielle Webster - AVENUE Q - Clear Creek Community Theatre 5%

Carver Mathis - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Clear Creek Community Theatre 4%

Alec Wimmer - SEUSSICAL - Purple Box Theaters 4%

John L. Cornelius II - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Alley Theatre 3%

Phillip Hall - A MOTOWN CHRISTMAS - The Ensemble Theatre 3%

William Michael Luyties - CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE '90S MUSICAL - The Garden Theater 3%

Dana Cretsinger - LES MISERABLES - Spark theatre 3%

Gerry Poland - SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - A.D. Players at the George Theater 3%

Chika Kaba Ma'atunde - LOVE & SOUTHERN D!SCOMFORT - The Ensemble Theatre 3%

Jonathan Craft - DRAG WONDERETTES - Stages Repertory Theatre 3%

Jonathan Craft - FOREVER PLAID - A.D. Players at the George Theater 3%

Adam Delka - MATILDA - Stageworks Theatre 3%

Beth Shillibeer - THE BOOK OF WILL - Theatre Southwest 2%

Derrick Gibbs - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Moore Vision Entertainment 2%

Danielle Webster - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Moore Vision Entertainment 2%

Kyle Shillibeer - THE BOOK OF WILL - Theatre Southwest 2%

Danielle Webster - NUNSENSE - Moore Vision Entertainment 1%



Best Musical

RIDE THE CYCLONE - The Jet-Pac 9%

COMPANY - Playhouse 1960 8%

COWBOY BOB - Alley Theatre 5%

INTO THE WOODS - Baytown Little Theater 5%

A MOTOWN CHRISTMAS - The Ensemble Theatre 4%

THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - Playhouse 1960 4%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Class Act Productions 4%

SWEENEY TODD - TUTS 4%

RENT - TUTS 4%

KINKY BOOTS - Moore Vision Entertianment 3%

DRAG WONDERETTES - Stages Repertory Theatre 3%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Christian Community Theater 3%

CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE MUSICAL - The Garden Theater 3%

CRAZY FOR YOU - Spark theatre 3%

BRIGHT STAR - ImagineNation Theatre 3%

AVENUE Q - Clear Creek Community Theatre 3%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Playhouse 1960 3%

FOREVER PLAID - A.D. Players at the George Theater 2%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Stage Right of Texas 2%

SWEENEY TODD - The Players Theatre Company 2%

URINETOWN - Stageworks Theatre 2%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Clear Creek Community Theatre 2%

NEXT TO NORMAL - The Jet-Pac 2%

AIN'T TOO PROUD - Hobby Center 2%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Stage Right of Texas 2%



Best New Play Or Musical

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Alley Theatre 11%

LEND ME A SOPRANO - Alley Theatre 10%

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - ArtFactory Houston 8%

WHEN LIFE GIVES YOU LEMONS - Clear Creek Community Theatre 7%

A TEXAS CAROL - A.D. Players at the George Theater 6%

PHENOMENAL WOMAN: MAYA ANGELOU - The Ensemble Theatre 6%

WOLF PLAY - Rec Room Arts 6%

LOVE’S COMPLICATED - Out The Ordinary Production 5%

PLUMSHUGA - Stages Repertory Theatre 5%

NOW THAT YOU'VE SEEN ME NAKED - Curiosity Lab & Theatre 5%

HOUSE OF PATRICK - Vincent Victoria Presents/Midtown Arts Center 5%

TORERA - Alley Theatre 5%

THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD - Alley theatre 4%

THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS - Alley Theatre 4%

FISH'S BELLY - University of Houston 4%

TAMARIE'S TOTALLY TRUE REVUE (PLUS LIES TOO!) - Catastrophic Theater 3%

THE NEW GIRL - Fade to Black Theater Frest 2%

THE HOUSE OF PATRICK - Vincent Victoria Presents 2%

FORGET ME NOT - Match 2 2%

LEGENDS OF CHINESE NEW YEAR - Express Children's Theatre 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Joseph Urick - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Playhouse 1960 8%

Emma Robinson - RIDE THE CYCLONE - The Jet-Pac 6%

Brent Cabote - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - National Youth Theater 5%

Alessandro Baldan - THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - Playhouse 1960 5%

Nelson Perez - RIDE THE CYCLONE - The Jet-Pac 3%

Heather Morrill - INTO THE WOODS - Baytown Little Theater 3%

Whitney Wyatt - NEXT TO NORMAL - The Jet-Pac 3%

Teressa Zimmerman - RENT - TUTS 3%

Kinley Pletzer - CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE MUSICAL - The Garden Theater 2%

Erica Bolden-Howard - DREAMGIRL DEFERRED - Vincent Victoria Presents 2%

Drahnier Schmidt - A CHORUS LINE - Moore Vision Entertianment 2%

Brandon Hearnsberger - COWBOY BOB - Alley Theatre 2%

Jackie Burns - COWBOY BOB - Alley Theatre 2%

Hannah Yarbrough - ANASTASIA - Class Act Productions 2%

Brandon Allen - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Clear Creek Community Theatre 2%

Lucas Oliverez - SWEENEY TODD - The Players Theatre Company 2%

Tyoncé Moore - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Moore Vision Entertainment 2%

Crystyl Swanson - NOW THAT YOU'VE SEEN ME NAKED - Curiosity Lab & Theatre 2%

Cyril Pajestka - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Class Act Productions 2%

Stephen Driver - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Christian Community Theater 2%

Sarah Sachi - THUNDER KNOCKING ON THE DOOR - Stages Repertory Theatre 1%

Faith Abbott - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Playhouse 1960 1%

Ashley Perez - COWBOY BOB - Alley Theatre 1%

Brad Goertz - FOREVER PLAID - A.D. Players at the George Theater 1%

Wyatt Langehennig - FOOTLOOSE - Lonestar College Montgomery 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Joseph Ross - THE BOOK OF WILL - Theatre Southwest 7%

Stephanie Patrisso - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Pasadena Little Theater 6%

Emily Buesing - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Garden Theater 4%

Brandon Allen - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Pasadena Little Theater 3%

Ashley Love - MISERY - College of the Mainland 3%

Jill Linton - NOISES OFF - The Players Theatre Compant 3%

Jasmine Renee Thomas - FROM AFRICA TO THE WHITE HOUSE - Vincent Victoria Presents 3%

Todd Waite - SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE CASE OF THE JERSEY LILY - Alley Theatre 2%

Zachary Fine - SEASCAPE - Alley Theatre 2%

Grace Ojionuka - THE HONEYCOMB TRILOGY (PARTS 2 AND 3) - The Octarine Accord 2%

Diana Alcaraz-Villa - AMERICAN MARIACHI - Alley Theatre 2%

Deborah Winters Chaney - FOXFIRE - Purple Box Theaters 2%

Roger Ramirez - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Stage Right of Texas 2%

Deborah Hope - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. 2%

David Rainey - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Alley Theatre 2%

Teressa Zimmerman - ROE - Stages Repertory Theatre 2%

Trinity Dunn - HAMLET - Lonestar College-CyFair center for the arts 2%

Briana J. Resa - AMERICAN MARIACHI - Alley Theatre 2%

Erica Bolden - DREAMGIRL DEFERRED - Vincent Victoria Presents/Midtown Arts Center 2%

John Patterson - THE BOOK OF WILL - Theatre Southwest 2%

Aydin Mathews - WE LIVE BY THE SEA - Lone Star Montgomery College 2%

Frank Mena - ART - Company Onstage 2%

Candace Bradley-Green - LOVE’S COMPLICATED - Out The Ordinary Production 1%

Lauren Hainley - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Garden Theater 1%

Olivia Clayton - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - ArtFactory Houston 1%



Best Play

THE OLDEST BOY - Main Street Theater 20%

THE BOOK OF WILL - Theatre Southwest 6%

AMERICAN MARIACHI - Alley Theatre 4%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Garden Theater 4%

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Hobby Center 4%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Pasadena Little Theater 4%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Stages Repertory Theatre 3%

A DOLL’S HOUSE PART 2 - Theatre Southwest 3%

A MAROON'S GUIDE TO TIME AND SPACE - Catastrophic Theater 3%

THE HONEYCOMB TRILOGY (PARTS 1, 2, AND 3) - The Octarine Accord 3%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - A.D. Players at the George Theater 2%

LOVE’S COMPLICATED - Out The Ordinary Production 2%

THE WOMEN - Playhouse 1960 2%

NOISES OFF - The Players Theatre Company 2%

THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD - Alley Theatre 2%

CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND - Alley Theatre 2%

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. 2%

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - ArtFactory Houston 2%

BLAQUE TCHERIE - Vincent Victoria Presents 2%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Garden Theater 1%

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Rice University 1%

FOXFIRE - Purple Box Theaters 1%

WE LIVE BY THE SEA - Lone Star Montgomery College 1%

WOLF PLAY - Rec Room Arts 1%

CLYDE'S - The Ensemble Theatre 1%



Best Production of an Opera

LA TRAVIATA - Houston Grand Opera 33%

TOSCA - Houston Grand Opera 23%

THE WRECKERS - Wortham Theater, Houston Grand Opera 14%

STREET SCENE - Morrison Theater at Brockman Hall for Opera, the Shepherd School of Music at Rice University 14%

TRAVIATA - Houston Grand Opera 10%

L’INCORONAZIONE DI POPPEA - Morrison Theater at Brockman Hall for Opera, the Shepherd School of Music at Rice University 6%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kathy Pubentz - RIDE THE CYCLONE - The Jet-Pac 11%

Kristi and Cody Vaughn - SEUSSICAL - National Youth Theater 7%

Stephanie Patrisso, Chris Lowe & Bill Anders - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Pasadena Little Theater 6%

Manny Cafeo - THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - Playhouse 1960 6%

Torsten Louis - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - A.D. Players at the George Theater 4%

Ari Kogut - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Christian Community Theater 4%

Tanya Orellana - AMERICAN MARIACHI - Alley Theatre 4%

A Motown Christmass - JAMES V. THOMAS - The Ensemble Theatre 3%

Colton Berry - HAIR - ArtFactory Houston 3%

Lee O Barker - THE HONEYCOMB TRILOGY (PARTS 1, 2, AND 3) - The Octarine Accord 3%

Lauren Mulacek - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Moore Vision Entertainment 3%

Jamie Desel - BRIGHT STAR - ImagineNation Theatre 3%

Johnny Barton - CLUE - Stage Right of Texas 3%

Afsaneh Ayani - A MAROON'S GUIDE TO TIME AND SPACE - Catastrophic Theater 3%

Keith Herrmann - AVENUE Q - Clear Creek Community Theatre 2%

Monroe Moore - LITTLE SHOP OF HORROS - Moore Vision Entertianment 2%

Nicholas White - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Garden Theater 2%

Michael Locher - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Alley Theatre 2%

Misty Hale - CRAZY FOR YOU - Spark theatre 2%

Aprille Meek - JULIUS CAESAR - Clear Creek Community Theatre 2%

Amy keels and Cathy Holbrook - FOXFIRE - Purple Box Theaters 2%

Stefan Azizi - WOLF PLAY - Rec Room Arts 2%

Kevin Rigdon - SEASCAPE - Alley Theatre 2%

Afsaneh Aayani - THE OLDEST BOY - Main Street Theater 2%

Katie Cross Carroll - SEUSSICAL - Purple Box Theaters 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brian Steele - HAMLET - Lonestar College-CyFair center for the arts 14%

Dr. Lisa Morales - SOUND OF MUSIC - National Youth Theater 11%

Lindsay Jones - AMERICAN MARIACHI - Alley Theatre 7%

Jarred Popoff - BONNIE & CLYDE - The Garden Theater 7%

Rick Nichols - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Christian Community Theater 5%

Andrew Roblyer & Mandy Mershon - THE HONEYCOMB TRILOGY (PARTS 1, 2, AND 3) - The Octarine Accord 5%

Steven Sarp - AVENUE Q - Clear Creek Community Theatre 5%

Cliff Caruthers - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Alley Theatre 5%

Estus Stephens - CRAZY FOR YOU - Spark theatre 4%

Tricia Yurcak - SILENT SKY - Theatre Southwest 4%

Robert Leslie Meek - WOLF PLAY - Rec Room Arts 4%

Isaiah Parnell - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - A.D. Players at the George Theater 3%

John Gromada - THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD - Alley Theatre 3%

Adrian Washington - PARADISE BLUE - The Ensemble Theatre 3%

Adrian Washington - CLYDE'S - The Ensemble Theatre 3%

Ryan Thornton - SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - A.D. Players at the George Theater 3%

Jon Harvey - MISERY - Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. 3%

Cliff Caruthers - THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS - Alley Theatre 2%

Sean Keith Thompson - THE BOOK OF WILL - Theatre Southwest 2%

Steven Sarp - JULIUS CAESAR - Clear Creek Community Theatre 2%

Steven Sarp - WHEN LIFE GIVES YOU LEMONS - Clear Creek Community Theatre 2%

Adrian Washington - LOVE & SOUTHERN D!SCOMFORT - The Ensemble Theatre 2%

Beth Shillibeer - THE BOOK OF WILL - Theatre Southwest 1%

Robert Leslie Meek - PUT YOUR HOUSE IN ORDER - Rec Room Arts 1%

Kyle Shillibeer - THE BOOK OF WILL - Theatre Southwest 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Alessandro Baldan - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Playhouse 1960 10%

Lyle Tate - INTO THE WOODS - Baytown Little Theater 7%

Steven Reeder - NEXT TO NORMAL - The Jet-Pac 6%

Susan Koozin - COWBOY BOB - Alley Theatre 6%

Cami Hough Payette - COMPANY - Playhouse 1960 5%

Luke Housos - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - National Youth Theater 5%

Wyatt Langehennig - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Class Act Productions 3%

Troi Coleman - THUNDER KNOCKING ON THE DOOR - Stages Repertory Theatre 3%

Kinley Pletzer - BONNIE & CLYDE - The Garden Theater 3%

Nelson Perez - A CHORUS LINE - Moore Vision Entertainment 2%

Lauren Mulacek - A CHORUS LINE - Moore Vision Entertainment 2%

Whitney Wyatt - CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE MUSICAL - The Garden Theater 2%

Natalie Monreal - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Class Act Productions 2%

Rocky Banks - THE FULLY MONTY - Galveston ETC 2%

Brandon Brumfield - ANASTASIA - Class Act Productions 2%

Elle Anders - INTO THE WOODS - Baytown Little Theater 2%

Lauren Herink - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Moore Vision Entertainment 1%

Aaron Phillips - A MOTOWN CHRISTMAS - The Ensemble Theatre 1%

Kyle Hamsher - SPAMALOT - Stage Right of Texas 1%

Maya Snideman - CRAZY FOR YOU - Spark theatre 1%

Laura Renfroe - BONNIE & CLYDE - The Garden Theater 1%

Olivia Clayton - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - ArtFactory Houston 1%

Lucas Olivarez - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Christian Community Theater 1%

Elia Adams - DREAMGIRL DEFERRED - Vincent Victoria Presents 1%

Pari Zangara - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Art Factory 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Lloyd Wayne Taylor - THE OLDEST BOY - Main Street Theater 27%

Trinity Dunn - A DOLL’S HOUSE PART 2 - Theatre Southwest 8%

Ian Lewis - PHOTOGRAPH 51 - JCC Houston 4%

Orlando Arriaga - AMERICAN MARIACHI - Alley Theatre 3%

Helen Rios - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Stages Repertory Theatre 2%

Susan Koozin - LEND ME A SOPRANO - Alley Theatre 2%

Kat Blake - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Garden Theater 2%

Alric Davis - PHENOMENAL WOMAN: AN EVENING WITH MAYA ANGELOU - Ensemble Theatre 2%

Venise Watson - HOUSE OF PATRICK - Vincent Victoria Presents/Midtown Arts Center 2%

Julia Noble - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - ArtFactory Houston 2%

Natasha Bates - LOVE’S COMPLICATED - Out The Ordinary Production 2%

Brandon Hearnsberger - LEND ME A SOPRANO - Alley Theatre 2%

Ansonia Jones - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Garden Theater 1%

Marvin Byrkett - FOXFIRE - Purple Box Theaters 1%

Kevin Crouch - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - A.D. Players at the George Theater 1%

Judy Ahlhorn - PLAYING DOCTOR - Clear Creek Community Theatre 1%

Amy Gustin Millin - SILENT SKY - Theatre Southwest 1%

Teresa Ragland - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Garden Theater 1%

Megan Matlock - THE SHADOW BOX - Playhouse 1960 1%

Aaron Garrett - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Shakespeare in the Shade 1%

Elizabeth Bunch - SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE CASE OF THE JERSEY LILY - Alley Theatre 1%

Brandon Morgan - PARADISE BLUE - The Ensemble Theatre 1%

Dylan Godwin - THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS - Alley Theatre 1%

Sean Keith Thompson - OUTSIDE MULLINGAR - Theatre Southwest 1%

Joseph Urick - THE BOOK OF WILL - Theatre Southwest 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

CINDERELLA - Main Street Theater 15%

JACK AND THE BEANSTALK - The Ensemble Theatre 14%

13 THE MUSICAL - Class Act Productions 13%

OLIVER JR - Playhouse 1960 13%

SEUSSICAL - Moore Vision Entertianment 13%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Broadway Bound Youth Musical Theatre Co 12%

CINDERELLA - Theatre Southwest 8%

SEUSSICAL - Broadway Bound Youth Musical Theatre Co 6%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL FOR KIDS - Express Children's Theatre 5%

