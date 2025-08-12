Alley Theatre Awarded $10,000 Grant From Texas Women for the Arts to Expand Arts Education Access

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Alley Theatre is one of the select community organizations to receive a 2025 grant from ​Texas Women for the Arts (TWA)​, a program of the arts advocacy nonprofit Texas Cultural Trust (TXCT). The $10,000 grant will be used to support Staging STEM (+).



In Staging STEM (+), professional teaching artists engage students in Pre-K through 6th grade classrooms. The program’s content ranges from environmental science, math, and English language arts to social-emotional learning.



This grant, with its direct support of Teaching Artist salaries, will help ensure that the Alley continues to engage Houston's highest caliber of artists. Their training and care are integral to the quality of the experience they can bring forth; investing in them is investing in every student and teacher who benefits from the program. This grant will support Alley Theatre in continuing to provide this necessary program to students across Houston, helping them build a foundation and love of joyful learning that will last a lifetime.



“The Alley remains committed to delivering top-tier arts integration to the children of Houston, recognizing the need now more than ever for joyful, engaging, rigorous learning,” shares Alley Theatre Chief Administrative Officer of Education & Community Engagement Cathy Bencivenga. “Through the generosity of Texas Women for the Arts, this grant will enable the Alley to continue this effort by ensuring the underlying investment in our Teaching Artists.”

Texas Women for the Arts is a collective of over 200 philanthropists, community leaders, and arts advocates across the state, dedicated to enriching educational arts opportunities for children. Celebrating 20 years of service in 2025, this philanthropic force of influential women has awarded 425 grants totaling over $4.7 million, impacting over 3.7 million children in Texas. According to the Trust’s recent 2025 State of the Arts Report, students highly engaged in the arts are more likely to meet college readiness benchmarks, pursue higher education, experience enhanced neurodevelopment and emotional growth, and demonstrate higher community engagement.

TWA Grants are awarded annually through a rigorous review and selection process. To learn more about the programs and the Texas Cultural Trust, visit txculturaltrust.org.