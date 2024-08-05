Alley Theatre 2024-25 Season Single Tickets on Sale

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tickets to the Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre's 2024-25 season are now available for purchase.

“We are doing 11 extraordinary shows,” shares Alley Theatre Artistic Director Rob Melrose. “I’m so excited that we are doing great classics like The Glass Menagerie, Noël Coward’s Private Lives, and, of course, A Christmas Carol. Our audience loves mysteries, and they will get two chances to be thrilled, first by our Summer Chills offering and then by a Sherlock Holmes tale. We also have plenty of new plays, four on the Neuhaus stage and one on the Hubbard.



“This season is brought to life by our Resident Acting Company, Alley designers, and production staff. Whether it's a comedy, drama, classic, or new work, every show they do is at such a high level. We want to give our Alley audience a theatrical experience that will leave them inspired!”



Alley Theatre’s 78th Season launched with the Summer Chills production of Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None, directed by Elizabeth Williamson. Filled with suspense, Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None runs until September 1, 2024, in the Hubbard Theatre.

Next is the iconic comedy Noises Off by Michael Frayn, which runs September 27 – October 27, 2024, in the Hubbard Theatre. This backstage farce is directed by Associate Artistic Director Brandon Weinbrenner.

The world premiere of The Janeiad by Anna Ziegler and directed by Artistic Director Rob Melrose shows the power of grief, hope, and love, which runs October 11 – November 3, 2024, in the Neuhaus Theatre. The Janeiad was developed in the 2023 Alley All New Festival.

The Alley All New Festival will run from October 25 – October 27. The Festival will feature four readings: The Alley by comfort ifeoma katchy, Wolfie by Sharr White, Uhuru by Gloria Majule, and Zero Hour by Tea Alagic. Alley All New Festival packages are now on sale with an Early Bird Price of $145. Packages feature exclusive events, including a cocktail reception, dinner, and artist panels. Package prices will increase to $160 on September 16. Learn more about the Alley All New initiative at alleytheatre.org/alley-all-new-2024.

The Alley’s holiday productions include A Christmas Carol, adapted from the Dickens novella and originally directed by Artistic Director Rob Melrose with remount directed by Amber D. Gray. A Christmas Carol runs November 14 – December 29, 2024. In the Neuhaus, a world premiere Alley Theatre commission of Isaac Gómez's (El Chuco Town Forever) one-woman play The Night Shift Before Christmas, directed by KJ Sanchez, runs December 5 – 24, 2024.

The world premiere romantic comedy December: a love years in the making by Marisela Treviño Orta kicks off the new year. Marcela Lorca directs this love story, which runs from January 17 to February 2, 2025, in the Hubbard Theatre. December: a love years in the making was developed in the 2023 Alley All New Festival.

Seared by Theresa Rebeck is directed by Associate Artistic Director Brandon Weinbrenner. This spicy comedy runs February 7 – March 2, 2025 in the Neuhaus Theatre.

The American classic, The Glass Menagerie, will grace Alley’s Hubbard Theatre. Written by Tennessee Williams and directed by Artistic Director Rob Melrose, The Glass Menagerie runs February 21 – March 16, 2025.

A playful twist on a classic tale, Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery runs April 4 – April 27, 2025 in the Hubbard Theatre. Eleanor Holdridge (Jane Eyre, Ken Ludwig’s Lend Me A Soprano) directs.

Pulitzer Prize winner Primary Trust by Eboni Booth is directed by Niegel Smith (Syncing Ink) and runs May 2 – May 25, 2025, in the Neuhaus Theatre.

Closing out the season is Noël Coward’s Private Lives directed by KJ Sanchez (American Mariachi, Quixote Nuevo). Reimagined in 1930s Argentina, Private Lives runs May 23 – June 15, 2025, in the Hubbard Theatre.

2024-25 Season

Summer Chills

Agatha Christie’s

And Then There Were None

Directed by Elizabeth Williamson

July 19 - September 1, 2024 in the Hubbard Theatre

Ten Strangers, One Island, No Escape!

A secluded island, ten strangers, and a deadly game of survival. Experience the tension and drama live on stage as Agatha Christie's classic novel comes to life in a chic cliffside house. The clock is ticking, and the suspense is palpable. The body count rises as the characters grapple with their own secrets and guilt. Can you solve who is behind it all?

Noises Off

By Michael Frayn

Directed by Brandon Weinbrenner

Sept. 27 - Oct. 27, 2024 in the Hubbard Theatre

Comic, Iconic, Chaotic

Have you ever wondered what really happens backstage? It’s hilarious! Peek behind the curtain of a struggling acting troupe in this uproarious comedy as they battle misplaced props, forgotten lines, and an abundance of sardines. It’s a rollercoaster of laughter both onstage and off as the mayhem unfolds.



The Janeiad

By Anna Ziegler

Directed by Rob Melrose

World Premiere

Oct. 11 - Nov. 3, 2024 in the Neuhaus Theatre

Exploration of Longing and Hope

Longing for a lost love connects Jane to Penelope. While Penelope waits for Odysseus to return from the Trojan War, Jane’s husband was lost to 9/11. Penelope kindles an eternal hope for her husband’s return, yet Jane is counting on the miraculous for her reconciliation. Do you believe in miracles?



A Christmas Carol

From the novella by Charles Dickens

Adapted and originally directed by Rob Melrose

Remount directed by Amber D. Gray

Nov. 15 - Dec. 29, 2024 in the Hubbard Theatre

Houston’s Holiday Tradition!

Rediscover the timeless tale of Ebenezer Scrooge's transformation as he encounters the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future. Be transported into Victorian England with dazzling costumes, stunning sets and festive carols. Join us for a Dickensian celebration of love, redemption, and the true spirit of Christmas!

The Night Shift Before Christmas

By Isaac Gómez

Directed by KJ Sanchez

Alley Theatre Commission

World Premiere

Dec. 5 – Dec. 24, 2024 in the Neuhaus Theatre

Margot’s Back!

Join Margot on her Christmas Eve shift, braving grumpy drive-thru customers until her late best friend’s ghost warns her of imminent spirits. Margot confronts her inner Scrooge in this holiday show packed with humor and heart.



December: a love years in the making

By Marisela Treviño Orta

Directed by Marcela Lorca

World Premiere

Jan. 17 - Feb. 2, 2025

Souls Bonded by Literature and Music

Follow the friendship between a creative writing professor and her former student as it blossoms into romance over two decades of exchanged letters, writings, and beloved poems. Let the lyrical dialogue and touching moments transport you through the years, as you witness the power of connection and the beauty of love that endures against all odds.



Seared

By Theresa Rebeck

Directed by Brandon Weinbrenner

Feb. 7 - Mar. 2, 2025

Bold Flavors, Sharper Words

Indulge your senses in this spicy comedy of culinary chaos and artistic vision that clashes with the hard realities of business. When a seasoned restaurant consultant joins and adds fuel to the fire it ignites a battle that will leave you craving for more. You will be up close to the action as the Neuhaus Theatre is transformed into the intimate kitchen of a restaurant.

The Glass Menagerie

By Tennessee Williams

Directed by Rob Melrose

Feb. 21 - Mar. 16, 2025

Fragile Dreams, Faded Realities

Williams’ American classic follows a family caught by dreams and delusion. Amanda, a faded Southern belle, yearns for a better life for her children. Her daughter Laura, however, would rather spend time alone with her collection of delicate glass animals, while her restless son, Tom, longs to escape the monotony of his current life. This memory play asks us to explore the delicate nature of human connections.

Ken Ludwig’s

Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery

Directed by Eleanor Holdridge

Apr. 4 - Apr. 27, 2025

A Playful Twist on a Classic Tale

Embark on a thrilling adventure with Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson as they unravel the mystery of the Baskervilles with wit, charm, and suspense. Todd Waite’s Sherlock brings humor to the classic who-done-it in this madcap mystery. Join them on a journey through the foggy moors of Devonshire, where every clue and twists keep you guessing until the final curtain call.

Primary Trust

By Eboni Booth

Directed by Niegel Smith

May 2 - May 25, 2025

Discovering Life between Imagination and Reality

Experience the tender journey of old friends Kenneth and Bert as they sip on mai tais at the local tiki bar. When Kenneth’s longtime job ends, he is forced to push past his boundaries and reconcile with his past. Witness the intimate moments as you are drawn into a world where every choice matters and every connection holds the power to change lives.

Noël Coward’s

Private Lives

Directed by KJ Sanchez

May 23 - June 15, 2025

Elegance, Wit, and Romance

Step into a tempestuous world where love and laughter collide in unexpected ways! When divorced couple Elyot and Amanda accidentally find themselves honeymooning with their new spouses in adjacent rooms, sparks fly and tempers flare in a whirlwind of passion and humor. Director KJ Sanchez brings a fresh twist to Coward's timeless comedy, transporting you from 1930s Argentina to Uruguay. Don't miss this witty and charming production!

Full casting and creative teams will be announced later.

2024 Alley All New Festival

The Alley

by comfort ifeoma katchy

Directed by ShaWanna Renee Rivon

In an alley of row houses in Houston’s Third Ward in 1976, a once tight-knit family picks up the pieces. Inspired by stories of the playwright's mother's childhood, this funny and touching slice-of-life honors the hopes and dreams of a family and their community.

Wolfie

by Sharr White

Directed by Rob Melrose

Melinda and Jasper are recent Manhattan transplants trying to live the life; a stunning rent-free apartment helps. But when their spirited dog, Wolfie, has a run-in with the one-percenters downstairs — an influencer and her wealthy husband — the couples find themselves in a high-stakes battle of money, manners ...and woman's best friend.

Uhuru

by Gloria Majule

Directed by Eileen J. Morris

Join Mshale, a tour guide, as he leads a Tanzanian-only climb of Mount Kilimanjaro. He is joined by Sprite, a Tanzanian-American who sets out to decolonize ‘his mountain,’ and Henry and Frannie, two missionaries who also call Tanzania home. This dramedy follows the unlikely foursome as they make the journey together to the roof of Africa.

Zero Hour

by Tea Alagic

Directed by Lily Wolff

Told through a series of interviews, a woman explores her relationship with her mother as defined by their shared experience during the civil war in Bosnia and Herzegovina. This epic tale blurs the line between the political and the personal, shedding light on what it means to be an artist during a time of war.

