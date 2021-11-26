The HK Phil and Classical Guitarist Extraordinaire Xuefei Yang Perform SKETCHES OF SPAIN Next Month

The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) welcomes the return of world-renowned classical guitarist Xuefei Yang , while Spanish-American conductor François López-Ferrer makes his HK Phil debut in a colourful Spanish themed programme. This musical showcase will be held at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall on 10 & 11 December 2021 (Fri & Sat).

Xuefei Yang was named by UK classical music magazine Classic FM as one of Classic FM's top 100 best artists. BBC Music Magazine listed Xuefei Yang as one of the six best classical guitarists of the last century. Xuefei Yang is also the first Chinese classical guitarist to achieve international popularity with tours and concerts to more than 50 countries.

Xuefei Yang's performances not only exude an aura of delicate oriental poetry, but also depict courage, strength and tension - a rare quality among guitarists. Her virtuosity allows her to perform freely in solo, chamber and concerto repertoire. In her album 40 Degree North Xuefei Yang's performances of famous Chinese and Spanish works serve to bridge the cultures of both East and West. Undoubtedly, her romantic, lyrical and transparent expressions through the instrument speak to a wide variety of audiences.

Yang returns to the HK Phil stage with Rodrigo's iconic Concierto de Aranjuez. She will also perform in the Spanish Romance from Jeux Interdits and Piazzolla's Libertango. Native Spanish composers Turina and Falla bring the authentic voice of Spain, while Debussy's Images evoke the sights and sounds of Spain.

Xuefei Yang is invited through a special collaboration between the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra and Premiere Performances of Hong Kong.