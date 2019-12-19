THE LION KING Plays in Hong Kong For The First Time! Here's Your First Look!
Hong Kong - Disney's The Lion King international tour performs before Hong Kong audiences for the very first time and it's extra special because the Tony Award-winning musical is staged at the AsiaWorld Expo Arena (yes, in an arena!)
BroadwayWorld was on call at yesterday's media presentation, hosted by presenters Michael Cassel Group and iMe Global Limited, in association with Disney Theatrical Productions, and here are some first-look photos!
Directed by Tony winner Julie Taymor, the production features the music by Elton John, Mark Mancina, and Lebo M., lyrics by Tim Rice, book by Roger Allers and Irene Mecchi, scenic design by Richard Hudson, lighting design by Donald Holder, sound design by Steve Canyon Kennedy, and choreography by Garth Fagan.
It stars Jordan Shaw (Simba), Amanda Kunene (Nala), Mthokozisi Emkay Khanyile (Mufasa), Antony Lawrence (Scar), Ntsepa Pitjeng (Rafiki), Andre Jewson (Zazu), Pierre van Heerden (Pumbaa), Nick Mercer (Timon), Lungile Khambule (Sarabi), Bjorn Blignaut (Banzai), Candida Mosoma (Shenzi), Mark Tatham (Ed), Santino Juan Santiago (Young Simba), Marcus Cabais (Young Simba), Jayden Lionel Ingram (Young Simba), Danielle Elise Albano (Young Nala), Zoe Arabella Garcia (Young Nala), and Waynehart Claire Geonzon (Young Nala).
Also in the cast are Jose Ahued, Chachano Baez, Dayan Kingsley Buekes, Mpho Bodibe, Reoagile Choabi, Tertia Coetzee-Dippenaar, Viridina Cortes, Phumelele Jili, Kudzai Christine Kapswarah, Milang Lie Meeuw Lew, Sfiso Matlala, Sipho Mlombile, Fumane Moeketsi, Fernando Morales, Noluyanda Mqulwana, Zodwa Mrasi, Lwazi Mzimase, Thato Nkwe, Peace Nzirawa, Nonofo Olekeng, Kiran Patel, Angeles Reyes, Phumelele Sikhakhane, Ope Sawande, Romy Joy Swales, Vuyelwa Tshona, Tlholo Tsotetsi, Benn Welford, Zi-Rong Wu, Daniel Zazueta, Monde Zandi, Sandile Zandi, and Bonga Zulu.
After 22 landmark years on Broadway, Disney's The Lion King's worldwide ticket sales exceed that of any film, Broadway show, or any related theatrical event. Since its Broadway premiere in November 1997, the show has expanded to at least 25 global productions and has been seen by over 100 million audiences. It has been performed in different languages: English, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Dutch, Spanish, Mandarin, and Portuguese.
Disney's The Lion King officially opens today, 20 December 2019, and will run through 12 January 2020 at AsiaWorld Expo Arena.
The production in Hong Kong is also presented by AIA, along with official sponsors American Express and The St. Regis Hong Kong.
Photos: Oliver Oliveros
