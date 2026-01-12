Tarmo Peltokoski Conducts Shostakovich 11 at Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall

The performance also includes Esa-Pekka Salonen's Violin Concerto.
Tarmo Peltokoski will conduct Shostakovich 11 on 24 April 2026 at Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall.
Esa-Pekka Salonen describes his Violin Concerto, premiered in 2009, as “a kind of summary of my experiences as a musician and a human being at the watershed age of 50.” Specially written for Leila Josefowicz, the work is brought to life by the original soloist herself – whom Salonen praised as someone who “knows no limits, she knows no fear.”
Conducted by his protégé Tarmo Peltokoski, the programme concludes with Shostakovich’s Symphony no. 11: a stark and unflinching portrayal of war, striking the audience like a bullet to the heart.
The concert runs approximately 1 hour 45 minutes with an intermission.
Please note that latecomers will miss the first half of the concert, and the audience is advised to allow enough time for admission.
SALONEN - Violin Concerto
SHOSTAKOVICH - Symphony no. 11 in G minor, op. 103, The Year 1905
Videos