Tarmo Peltokoski Conducts Shostakovich 11 at Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall

Tarmo Peltokoski will conduct Shostakovich 11 on 24 April 2026 at Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall.

Esa-Pekka Salonen describes his Violin Concerto, premiered in 2009, as “a kind of summary of my experiences as a musician and a human being at the watershed age of 50.” Specially written for Leila Josefowicz, the work is brought to life by the original soloist herself – whom Salonen praised as someone who “knows no limits, she knows no fear.”

Conducted by his protégé Tarmo Peltokoski, the programme concludes with Shostakovich’s Symphony no. 11: a stark and unflinching portrayal of war, striking the audience like a bullet to the heart.

The concert runs approximately 1 hour 45 minutes with an intermission.

Please note that latecomers will miss the first half of the concert, and the audience is advised to allow enough time for admission.

Programme

SALONEN - Violin Concerto

SHOSTAKOVICH - Symphony no. 11 in G minor, op. 103, The Year 1905