MOZART MEETS JOHN WILLIAMS Will Be Performed by the Hong Kong Philharmonic This Month

Everyone loves the music of John Williams, the world's most famous film composer, and whether he's in a galaxy far, far away, or capturing the energy of 1960s jet travel in his brilliant Escapades, he takes you right to the heart of every story he tells. And so too does Mozart - writing a sunlit symphony for a party in his native Salzburg, and taking centre stage as soloist in one of his own delightfully witty and poetic piano concertos.

Sadly, Mozart can't be with us himself, but pianist David Greilsammer, recognised by The New York Times as "One of the most accomplished and adventurous musicians of his generation", is very definitely the next best thing to embark on an adventurous classical x film journey!

Performances run 17 and 18 September.

The concert runs approximately 1.5 hours with an intermission.

