Hong Kong's Filmart is Going Virtual This Year

Jun. 19, 2020  

Hong Kong's Filmart, Asia's largest film and television content market, is making the switch to online, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Filmart was previously postponed from its original dates in March to wait out the global health crisis. A larger event was planned for August before the transition to a virtual festival was announced.

The virtual edition will take place Aug. 26-Aug. 29

More details will be revealed in the weeks ahead according to the Hong Kong Trade Development Council.

Learn more about the festival on their site HERE.



