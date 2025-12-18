HK Phil Will Perform NEW YEAR CELEBRATION: VIENNA OF THE HABSBURG DYNASTY

🎭 NEW! Hong Kong Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Hong Kong & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra will present “New Year Celebration: Vienna of the Habsburg Dynasty,” on 29 & 30 December 2025. This year-end programme invites audiences to experience the charm and sophistication of Vienna, inspired by the Habsburg era. Tickets are now available at URBTIX.

This programme features waltzes, polkas and march by the “King of Waltz” Johann Strauss (ii) and his family, alongside Brahms's ever-popular Hungarian Dances and Liszt's brilliant Hungarian Rhapsodies. Conductor Gergely Madaras, a native Hungarian who studied composition in Budapest and conducting in Vienna, will lead this jubilant musical journey bridging the two great capitals. His unique connection to the musical traditions of both capitals makes him the perfect guide for these evenings of elegance, joy, and charm. Joining him are distinguished Hungarian soloists Lajos Sárközy Jr. (violin), Rudolf Sárközy (double bass) and Jeno Lisztes (cimbalom), presenting a dazzling New Year celebration infused with Viennese elegance and Hungarian flair.

“China Life (Overseas) Proudly Sponsors: New Year Celebration | Vienna of the Habsburg Dynasty” will be held on 29 & 30 December 2025 (Mon & Tue) at 7:30PM at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall. Tickets priced at HK$520, $420, $320 and $220 are available at URBTIX.