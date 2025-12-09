The 54th Hong Kong Arts Festival Opens in February

🎭 NEW! Hong Kong Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Hong Kong & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The 54th Hong Kong Arts Festival will open in late February with Ballet Nacional de España’s operatic dance drama “La Bella Otero,” a large-scale production that dramatizes the life of Belle Époque dancer Carolina Otero and blends flamenco, classical and contemporary dance on a lavish stage.

The company is scheduled to perform at the Grand Theatre of the Hong Kong Cultural Centre on Feb. 27 and 28 at 7:30 p.m., with a matinee on March 1 at 4 p.m.; the Feb. 27 performance is billed as the festival opening night.

Ticket prices for the Feb. 27 and 28 evening performances range from HK$180 to HK$680, with local full-time student concessions available; the March 1 matinee carries a slightly reduced scale of fares. Tickets for the production and other Hong Kong Arts Festival programmes went on sale through URBTIX beginning Dec. 9, 2025, with further booking details and seat plans listed on the festival website.

Festival organizers said the Hong Kong Arts Festival’s season, which runs across venues including the Hong Kong Cultural Centre, Hong Kong City Hall and Freespace at West Kowloon, will present a wide range of music, dance, theatre and Chinese opera through March. Audiences seeking tickets or concessions are advised to consult the festival site and URBTIX for availability and booking instructions.