The Hong Kong Philharmonic will perform Frozen Live in Concert. Performances run December 18-20 at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall. Join in for a journey into the enchanting world of Arendelle! Immerse yourself in the lush sounds and vibrant orchestral colours that bring Elsa, Anna, Olaf, and your favourite Frozen characters to life.

From the soaring melody of Let It Go to the playful Do You Want to Build a Snowman?, this magical programme captures the wonder and excitement of the Disney classic, enhanced by the heartwarming melodies you know and love performed live by the HK Phil!

The original score of the film was written by Christophe Beck, and the songs were written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. This is a complete film screening (English with Chinese and English subtitles) with live orchestra performance. This film is classified as Category I.

The concert runs approximately 2 hours with an intermission. Latercomers can only be admitted at designated latecomer point.

Some seats may have restricted sightline to the main screen. Supplementary screens are provided on two sides of the stage. Please refer to the seating plan shown when purchasing tickets.