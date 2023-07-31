Hong Kong Philharmonic Performs NATIONAL DAY CONCERT: A PANORAMA OF RIVERS AND MOUNTAINS in September

The performance is set for 30 September 2023.

By: Jul. 31, 2023

Hong Kong Philharmonic Performs NATIONAL DAY CONCERT: A PANORAMA OF RIVERS AND MOUNTAINS in September

The National Day Concert features the Hong Kong premiere of Chinese composer Zhao Lin’s A Thousand Li of Rivers and Mountains. The performance is set for 30 September 2023.

This symphonic poem was inspired by the only surviving work of the same title by the Northern Song Dynasty painter Wang Ximeng. Lin’s composition weaves folk soprano with the Chinese instruments sheng, pipa, erhu and dizi into the Western orchestral fabric to produce a unique soundscape. Yu Long conducts this co-commission by the League of China Orchestras and 23 orchestras, including the HK Phil.

Programme

LÜ Qiming Ode to the Red Flag 

ZHAO Lin A Thousand Li of Rivers and Mountains (Hong Kong Premiere)

The concert runs approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes without intermission.

HK Phil Jubilee Tickets ($50) will be available for selected concerts during counter sale period on a first- come, first-served basis. Each customer can purchase up to two tickets per programme (unless specified otherwise). These tickets are not available during subscription period, and no concessionary discount will be offered.



