HK Philharmonic Presents SEASON FINALE: PELTOKOSKI & KAVAKOS

Performances run June 30 - July 1.

By: Jun. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
HKIOSC Winners' Concert with Sumi Jo Will Be Performed at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Co Photo 3 HKIOSC Winners' Concert with Sumi Jo Will Be Performed at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall
Hong Kong Dance Company and Film Director Chan Kin Long Collaborate on WHERE WE LAND, WHER Photo 4 Hong Kong Dance Company and Film Director Chan Kin Long Collaborate on WHERE WE LAND, WHERE WE DANCE

HK Philharmonic Presents SEASON FINALE: PELTOKOSKI & KAVAKOS

Shostakovich’s Tenth Symphony is a true 20th century thriller. It is dark, compelling and under the baton of the superb young Finnish maestro Tarmo Peltokoski, it’ll keep you on the edge of your seat. Tchaikovsky’s great Violin Concerto, played by a legend among living violinists: the incomparable Leonidas Kavakos.

Performances run June 30 - July 1.

Programme

SIBELIUS Finlandia

TCHAIKOVSKY Violin Concerto

SHOSTAKOVICH Symphony no. 10

The concert runs approximately 2 hours with an intermission.

For standard tickets, the general public can enjoy up to 15% off, while Club Bravo members are entitled up to an exclusive 30% off for ticket purchases.




RELATED STORIES - Hong Kong

1
Hong Kong Soul Launches With Three Programmes at Edinburgh Festival Fringe Photo
Hong Kong Soul Launches With Three Programmes at Edinburgh Festival Fringe

At a time of dynamic change, Hong Kong-based dance company TS Crew is launching Hong Kong Soul, a new platform to communicate the radical creativity, diversity and talent of the Hong Kong contemporary dance and performance scene and connect it to a wider global audience.

2
Hong Kong Dance Company and Film Director Chan Kin Long Collaborate on WHERE WE LAND, WHER Photo
Hong Kong Dance Company and Film Director Chan Kin Long Collaborate on WHERE WE LAND, WHERE WE DANCE

This is a dance venue as large as a city. Through the unique visual language of film, the creative force is expressed in the universal elements of water, fire, air, and earth. Dance is both about a discipline and an expression of souls.

3
The HK Phil Concludes its 2022/23 Season With Tarmo Peltokoski and Leonidas Kavakos Photo
The HK Phil Concludes its 2022/23 Season With Tarmo Peltokoski and Leonidas Kavakos

The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) and the superb young Finnish Maestro Tarmo Peltokoski will conclude the orchestra's 2022/23 Season on 30 June & 1 July 2023 (Fri & Sat) with a stunning programme featuring the incomparable violinist Leonidas Kavakos in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall. 

4
HKIOSC Winners Concert with Sumi Jo Will Be Performed at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Con Photo
HKIOSC Winners' Concert with Sumi Jo Will Be Performed at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall

Hong Kong Philharmonic presents the Hkiosc Winners’ Concert with Sumi Jo next month. The performance is on 17 June at 8pm at Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & Video: First Look at RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse Video Photos & Video: First Look at RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse
Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival Video
Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival
Tom Stoppard and Sonia Friedman Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Play' Video
Tom Stoppard and Sonia Friedman Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Play'
Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Revival of a Musical' Video
Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Revival of a Musical'
View all Videos

Hong Kong SHOWS

Recommended For You