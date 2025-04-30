HK Phil Spotlights Long Yu, Frank Peter Zimmermann, and Tan Dun in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In late May, the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) will present two programmes featuring masterpieces by Edward Elgar and Tan Dun. Led by HK Phil Principal Guest Conductor Long Yu and guest conductor Tan Dun himself, the concerts will feature acclaimed violinist Frank Peter Zimmermann, a list of celebrated vocalists as well as percussionists.

“Swire Maestro Series: Long Yu & Frank Peter Zimmermann” will be held on 22 May 2025 at the Hong Kong City Hall Concert Hall, followed by “Tan Dun | Tea: A Mirror of Soul” on 30 & 31 May 2025 at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall. Tickets are now available on URBTIX.

Swire Maestro Series: Long Yu & Frank Peter Zimmerman (22 May)

HK Phil Principal Guest Conductor Long Yu will present Elgar's masterful and deeply personal Enigma Variations, a personal collection of 14 musical portraits of the composer's close friends and family. Each variation is headed by initials, or by a name, except for number 13. The most famous one, titled “Nimrod”, refers to Augustus Jaeger, Elgar's great friend, supporter of his music, and music editor at Novello's.

The evening concludes with Frank Peter Zimmermann taking centre stage to showcase his virtuosity in Elgar's passionate and lyrical Violin Concerto, which was written for Fritz Kreisler, one of the finest violinists of all time well-known for his technical brilliance. Frank Peter Zimmermann performs on the Lady Inchiquin Stradivarius, a violin once owned by Fritz Kreisler, bringing a meaningful connection to the concerto's origins.

“Swire Maestro Series: Long Yu & Frank Peter Zimmermann” will be held on 22 May 2025 (Thu) at 8PM at the Hong Kong City Hall Concert Hall. Tickets priced at HK$520, $420, $320 and $220 are available at URBTIX. For enquiries, please call +852 2721 2332 or visit hkphil.org.

Tan Dun | Tea: A Mirror of Soul (30 & 31 May)

Tea: A Mirror of Soul, one of the five acclaimed operas by world-renowned Chinese composer Tan Dun, will be staged in Hong Kong in May. Premiered in Japan in 2002, the opera was inspired by The Classic of Tea by revered tea master Lu Yu. It tells the stirring love story of Seikyo, a Japanese prince, and Lan, a Tang Dynasty princess. Following Lan's death, Seikyo becomes a monk, devoting his life to spreading the way of tea.

Written by Tan Dun and Xu Ying, a national first-class playwright of the China Opera and Dance Theater and directed by award-winning Hungarian film director Csaba Káel, the opera-in-concert performance will feature soprano Lucy Fitz Gibbon, baritone Sun Li, tenor Motoki Ishii, bass Apollo Wong, mezzo-soprano Liu Niru, as well as percussionists Rong Chenchu, Karen Yu, Elise Liu, and a bass-baritone chorus. Under the baton of Tan Dun himself, the HK Phil embark on a journey, together with featured soloists and chorus, to uncover the authentic, Zen-imbued essence of The Classic of Tea.

“Tan Dun | Tea: A Mirror of Soul” will be held on 30 & 31 May 2025 (Fri & Sat) at 8PM at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall. Tickets priced at HK$520, $420, $320, $220 and $50 are available at URBTIX. For enquiries, please call +852 2721 2332 or visit hkphil.org.

This concert is one of the activities in the "Chinese Culture Promotion Series", "Chinese Culture Festival 2025" and "Tan Dun WE-Festival".

