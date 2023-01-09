Bruce Liu Plays Chopin With Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra Next Month

International award-winners Bruce Liu and Wilson Ng join forces with Hong Kong's own world-class Philharmonic, and let their spirits soar - in Chopin's radiant Second Piano Concerto and Elgar's epic First Symphony.

The performance is on 16 February.

For latest details, please visit the official website of Hong Kong Arts Festival.

Programme:

ELGAR | Symphony no. 1

CHOPIN | Piano Concerto no. 2