Bruce Liu Plays Chopin With Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra Next Month
The performance is on 16 February.
International award-winners Bruce Liu and Wilson Ng join forces with Hong Kong's own world-class Philharmonic, and let their spirits soar - in Chopin's radiant Second Piano Concerto and Elgar's epic First Symphony.
For latest details, please visit the official website of Hong Kong Arts Festival.
Programme:
ELGAR | Symphony no. 1
CHOPIN | Piano Concerto no. 2
