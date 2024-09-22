UHM Kennedy Theater to Present 4.48 PSYCHOSIS by Sarah Kane in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa's Department of Theatre & Dance and Kennedy Theatre will present 4.48 Psychosis by Sarah Kane, directed by MFA candidate Arlo Chiaki Rowe. This production of Sarah Kane's final play will be performed at the Earle Ernst Lab Theatre from October 23-25 & 27, 2024. The show, which incorporates elements of Japanese theatre including Noh and Butoh, alongside live Taiko drumming, explores mental illness in a raw and visually compelling way. A free post-show Q&A will follow the performance on Friday, October 25, and there are no Saturday performances due to campus parking restrictions. Tickets range from $8-$18. Please be advised this show contains: suicidal ideation, mental illness, self-harm, profane language, and flashing lights.

4.48 Psychosis offers a deeply personal and poetic portrayal of mental illness, focusing on themes of psychosis, profound loneliness, and the struggle to make human connections. At 4:48 a.m., the main character finds a moment of sanity, but soon slips back into anguish and torment. Kane's fragmented narrative invites audiences into the experience of someone living with severe depression, while Rowe's direction emphasizes both the beauty and the darkness inherent in the work.

Rowe, an MFA Directing candidate, has drawn inspiration from their Japanese heritage and study of Japanese theatre traditions to craft a visually arresting and emotionally impactful experience. “We've designed the stage space inspired by the traditional Noh stage while the costumes and lights are inspired by Butoh,” says Rowe. “It's going to be visually stunning and gorgeous to look at even if the subject matter is heavy or dark.”

The director's approach to 4.48 Psychosis is shaped by their own experiences with mental health challenges. “I think it's so important to talk about mental health,” Rowe explains. “I'm doing this for all the people who feel like they're not being portrayed in the media. This production is for them to feel seen and heard.”

The production also places a strong emphasis on mental health care, with professionals present at rehearsals and performances to support the cast, crew, and audience. Social worker and Mental Health Consultant Carrie Pollard will be available after performances to speak with attendees. “I want people to leave the show and be ok,” says Rowe, “and to maybe think about a friend that they might want to check in with.”

The creative team behind this production include: set design inspired by traditional Noh staging by MFA candidate Antonio Hernandez, lighting design incorporating Butoh-inspired lighting techniques by MFA candidate Tyler Kanemori, stylized costume and make-up designed by MFA candidate Caitlin Chavis, dramaturgical research by Ph.D. candidate Maggie Ivavova, movement choreography by MFA candidate Anna Quijano, original compositions on the piano and live Taiko drumming by Paul Cosme and JunYi Chow, and additional sound and projection designs by Heewon Lee and director Rowe.

This production brings a powerful blend of Japanese theatrical aesthetics and Kane's raw, poetic language together. With MFA candidate Robert Morris III in the lead role, this production brings to the stage an unforgettable exploration of mental health and intense longing for human connection.

For more information about the show and to purchase tickets online, please visit manoa.hawaii.edu/liveonstage/448p. For ticketing or accessibility questions, please email the box office at ktbox@hawaii.edu or call (808) 956-7655.

Photo Credit: Christine Lamborn

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More