Maui Arts & Cultural Center to Present Free Public Programs In Conjunction With OCEAN OF PEACE

Maui Arts & Cultural Center will present two free public programs in conjunction with the Schaefer International Gallery exhibition OCEAN OF PEACE, which features six contemporary artists of Micronesian heritage.

The events include a documentary film screening with a post-film talk story panel and an evening of live performances as part of the ACTIVATIONS: After Hours at the Gallery series. Admission to both programs is free, with ticketed reservations required through the MACC Box Office at mauiarts.org.

REMATHAU: PEOPLE OF THE OCEAN

Wednesday, January 14 at 7:00 p.m.

McCoy Studio Theater

The feature documentary REMATHAU: PEOPLE OF THE OCEAN will screen at the McCoy Studio Theater, followed by a talk story panel. The film follows Nicole Yamase, the first Micronesian to dive to Challenger Deep in the Marianas Trench, as she navigates global attention and embarks on a deeper exploration of identity, ancestry, and cultural responsibility. The documentary debuted at the 2025 Hawai‘i International Film Festival, where it received the Pasifika Award.

Directed by Daniel H. Lin, the film examines the resilience of Pacific Island communities and the ways cultural knowledge, language, and tradition sustain identity amid external pressures. Following the screening, a panel discussion will feature director Daniel Lin alongside exhibiting artists Carol Ann Carl, Kalany Omengkar, and Lissette Yamase, moderated by exhibition curator Mary Hattori. Tickets are free but required, and space is limited.

ACTIVATIONS: AFTER HOURS AT THE GALLERY

Friday, January 16 from 5:00–8:00 p.m.

Schaefer International Gallery / Yokouchi Pavilion & Courtyard

The latest edition of ACTIVATIONS: After Hours at the Gallery will expand on the themes of OCEAN OF PEACE with an evening of music, chant, dance, spoken word, and DJ sets throughout the gallery and surrounding spaces. Spoken word performances will be presented by Carol Ann Carl, an emerging Native Pohnpeian writer and poet featured in the exhibition, and Mary Hattori, a Native Chamoru poet and member of the exhibition’s curatorial team.

Local elders Harry Smau of Palau and Xavier Fethal of Ulithy Yap will offer chant and song honoring their cultures, while the exhibiting artists will be present throughout the evening to engage with visitors. DJ Ramwa will perform in the Courtyard, spinning sets rooted in R&B, hip-hop, and island reggae. Food and beverages will be available for purchase, and the event is open to all ages. Admission is free with ticketed reservations required.

ABOUT THE EXHIBITION: OCEAN OF PEACE

OCEAN OF PEACE draws from a framework endorsed by Pacific Island leaders in 2025 that envisions the Pacific region as a space of harmony and cooperation grounded in traditional values and cultural customs. The exhibition features works by James Bamba (Guåhan/Northern Mariana Islands), Carol Ann Carl (Pohnpei), Gillian Dueñas (Guåhan), Kalany Omengkar (Palau/Northern Mariana Islands), Anthony Watson (Palau), and Lissette Yamase (Chuuk), all of whom integrate Micronesian cultural practices with lived experiences in the Hawaiian Islands.

The exhibition runs through January 31 at the Schaefer International Gallery, which is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., as well as before select Castle Theater performances. Admission is free.

OCEAN OF PEACE is presented by Maui Arts & Cultural Center in partnership with the East-West Center Arts Program and the Pacific Islands Development Program, with support from multiple community and cultural organizations.