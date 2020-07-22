MVT Live Features Kevin Keaveney and Alex Munro

This week's episode of Manoa Valley Theatre's live streaming video series called MVT Live, features two of Hawaii's most prolific actor/directors. Audiences will be treated to intimate and engaging conversation when host Dylan Chace Lee virtually sits down with Kevin Keaveney and Alex Munro to discuss their backgrounds in theatre and what led them to the roles they currently play in the world of entertainment in Honolulu.

Each live episode features chats with favorite actors and directors from current and past productions at MVT in a casual, from-home streaming video format. Executive Director Kip Wilborn will join in with news from the theatre and talk about the exciting new season, including four Hawaii premieres.

Kevin Keaveney has appeared in many different plays across Oahu including Noises Off and To Kill a Mockingbird, (DHT), One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest and In the Next Room (MVT), A Steady Rain and The Ultimate Christmas Show (abridged) (KOA). He received Po'okela Awards for his work as Mark Rothko in Red and as Schmendiman in Picasso at the Lapin Agile. On Oahu, he has directed True West and The Best Man (TAG), Stage Kiss and It's a Wonderful Life (MVT), and Marjorie Prime, Men on Boats, Gruesome Playground Injuries, and we, the invisibles (KOA). He received his theater training at Yale University, followed by 20 years in NYC on the Off-Broadway and downtown circuits. He is the founder, Artistic Director and Head Janitor of Kailua Onstage Arts.

Alex Munro is a PhD candidate at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa where he also earned his Master of Fine Arts in directing. His dissertation is related to his work with HealthCAST, a partnership between the School of Nursing and Dental Hygiene and the Department of Theatre & Dance. Through HealthCAST, Alex recruits and trains actors to perform as simulated patients receiving simulated care from healthcare students. Alex is also an adjunct at Hawaiʻi Pacific University where he teaches acting and directing, as well as directs their mainstage productions. Alex has received Po'okela Awards for his direction of very still & hard to see, Equus, and The Elephant Man (which he co-directed with Paul Mitri). Other productions include The Legend of Georgia Eurydice, Time Stands Still, and The Christians. Alex occasionally performs on stage and on camera. He had a small role in the season nine finale of Hawaii Five-0 and was Peter in MVT's production of Peter and the Starcatcher.

Manoa Valley Theatre continues its online streaming offerings by presenting, for a limited time, Lorenzo DeStefano's 2018 production of "SHIPMENT DAY," on MVT's Facebook page ( www.facebook.com/manoavalleytheatre) and YouTube Channel (https://www.youtube.com/user/manoavalleytheatre).

Amid COVID-19 concerns, MVT will continue to follow the lead of our city, state and federal elected officials as it implements strategies recommended by public health authorities and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and will be in touch with ticket holders with any performance changes. MVT will also post updates on its website at manoavalleytheatre.com/alerts.

