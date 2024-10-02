Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Reveal the October 2024 Prompt for Go Try PlayWrite

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kumu Kahua Theatre, in collaboration with Bamboo Ridge Press has announced the October prompt for their monthly play writing contest, Go Try PlayWrite.

Thanks to a generous donation from an anonymous donor, contest winners in 2024 will receive a $100.00 check as well as a subscription to Bamboo Ridge Press.

October Prompt

A shoyu prompt. Write a ten page maximum scene about a conflict at a family party arising from which shoyu to use on a dish, Kikkoman or Aloha. I know there are other brands and please feel free to include them, but I think that local Hawai‘i households divide along these two brands. The conflict can arise from either the use of shoyu in preparation of a dish or use after the dish has been made as a garnish.

Deadline to Enter: October 31st, 2024



Kumu Kahua Theatre was founded in 1971 by a group of graduate students at the

University of Hawaiʻi, with the original goal of producing locally-written experimental

works. The theater educates and trains new generations of aspiring theater

professionals through its living laboratory of productions and public play readings, and by holding classes and workshops in acting, improvisation and playwriting.

https://www.kumukahua.org



Bamboo Ridge Press was founded in 1978 to publish literature by, for, and about

Hawaiʻi’s people. We currently publish two volumes a year: a literary journal of poetry

and fiction featuring work by both emerging and established writers, and a book by a

single author or an anthology focused on a special theme. In forty plus years we’ve

published a diverse catalog of poetry, prose, screenplays, stage plays, novels, and

more. https://www.bambooridge.org/

Each month entrants must write a 5-page monologue and/or a 10-page scene based on monthly requirements. Each month a new prompt will be chosen by Kumu Kahua Theatre’s Artistic Director, Harry Wong III. All entries must be written in traditional play format; instructions on this format can be found here: https://www.dramatistsguild.com/script-formatscourtesy of the Dramatists Guild.

There will be one winner each month. Scripts will be submitted to the judges anonymously. Each month Judges are selected from among the many talented theatre practitioners in the Hawaii theatre community.

Submit your October entries HERE

Comments

