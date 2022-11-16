Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Announce The Winner Of The October 2022 Go Try PlayWrite Contest

The October Go Try PlayWrite winner is Tyler Miranda for his play Happy Tanksgive 'Em.

The October Prompt: A Thanksgiving situation. Write a scene, 10 pages maximum, about a fight over food that masks strongly held political differences. For example, here in Hawai'i, one person brings Zippy's Chili with meat and another brings Zippy's Chili without meat, and the ensuing argument masks a fight over whether or not the Honolulu Rail is a good thing.



Tyler Miranda is a practicing writer whose work has appeared in various local literary journals. In 2013, his first novel 'Ewa Which Way was published by Bamboo Ridge Press. He currently resides with his wife in the Pacific Northwest.



Each month Kumu Kahua Theatre co-sponsors this playwriting contest with Bamboo Ridge Press in their combined effort to nurture local playwrights and authors. The monthly Judges are theatre practitioners from the Hawaii theatre community. All plays submitted are read by Kumu Kahua Theatre Artistic Director, Harry Wong III.



Kumu Kahua Theatre is now accepting entries for the November 2022 Go Try PlayWrite Contest. The prompt for the month of November is: A Christmas confrontation. Write a scene, 10 pages maximum, about an interrogation between a child and an adult over the existence of Santa Claus. For example, here in Hawai'i, a child may ask, "How does Santa get in the house when we don't have a chimney - and all my friends don't have chimneys?!"



Contest Rules: Each entrant must write a 5-page monologue and/or a 10-page scene based on monthly requirements. Each month a new prompt will be chosen by Kumu Kahua Theatre's Artistic Director. The prompt will be given on or by the 1st of the month and the due date will always be the last day of the month. All entries must be written in traditional play format; instructions on this format can be found here: https://www.dramatistsguild.com/script-formats courtesy of the Dramatists Guild.



There will be one winner each month. Scripts will be submitted to the judges anonymously. Winners will receive $100.00 and a subscription to Bamboo Ridge Press.

Look for further future projects using scripts submitted for this contest - coming soon!



