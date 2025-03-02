I AM MULAN to Close Season at UHM Kennedy Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa’s Department of Theatre & Dance and Kennedy Theatre will present I AM MULAN, a world-premiere existential dramedy written and directed by MFA candidate Elizabeth Ung. This provocative production transforms the well-known tale of Mulan into a bold exploration of identity, legacy, and cultural reclamation. While I AM MULAN offers an empowering journey of self-discovery, it is a raw and challenging exploration that is not a sanitized retelling of the Disney myth and is strongly recommended for audiences aged 13 and up, this is not a performance for children.

This is a multi-lingual production featuring English, Mandarin, and Cantonese languages. Performances in the Earle Ernst Lab Theatre run Wednesday, April 9 through Saturday, April 12 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday April 13, 2025 at 2 p.m. Content Advisories: Flashing lights, fog/haze effects, strong language, racial and gender microaggressions, references to suicide and violence, and suggestive sexual themes.

I AM MULAN challenges audiences to reexamine the myth and legacy of Mulan by splitting the legendary heroine into five distinct personas – a battle-hardened veteran, a modern American-born Chinese, a romantic dreamer, a politically charged revolutionary, and an irreverent, gender-fluid performer – all trapped in a surreal purgatory known as Dìyù. These multiple selves confront one another in a space where ancient Chinese myth collides with modern social issues, forcing each character to question what it means to inherit, embrace, or even reject a storied legacy.

Drawing upon a rich tapestry of history – from the origins of “The Ballad of Mulan” in 4th-century China through turbulent periods such as 1930s Shanghai, the 1966 Cultural Revolution, and the late 1980s New York City AIDS crisis, to the contemporary impacts of COVID-19 – I AM MULAN employs magical realism, meta-theatricality, and multilayered dialogue in English, Mandarin, and Cantonese. The production’s immersive design features striking projections, evocative soundscapes combining traditional jingju instruments with modern elements, and costumes that visually link diverse eras to create an ever-changing landscape defined by a grand magnolia tree, a traditional paifang gate, and shifting pathways.

Playwright and Director Elizabeth Ung, a Queer, mixed-race Chinese American born on Tongva lands, was inspired by her personal journey and the rising anti-Asian sentiments during the pandemic. “I experienced the surge of anti-Asian hate, which forced me to reckon with my identity as a mixed-race Chinese American,” Ung explains. “By deconstructing Mulan into multiple selves, I invite audiences to see that the legendary ‘Mulan’ is not a fixed ideal but a reflection of our inner courage and the complex realities we face today.” This production not only reimagines a beloved cultural icon but also challenges viewers to reflect on how inherited narratives shape personal identity and collective history.

I AM MULAN is presented by an all-Asian ensemble featuring UHM alum Hi’ilani Lily Okimura as ABC Mulan, alongside Justin Fragiao, Qi Zhang, Ariean Jimenez, and Jill Sanders. The innovative design team, comprised of set designer Lacey Tuell, light designer Tyler Kanemori, projections by Alison Bruce-Maldonado, and costumes by Kāneikoliakawahineikaʻiukapuomua Bakerhave created a visually immersive world that bridges historical tradition and contemporary relevance, inviting audiences to experience a fresh, multifaceted take on an enduring legend.

Photo Credit: C. Lamborn

Comments