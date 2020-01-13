E Komo Mai Hawaii Announces Final Line up

E Komo Mai Fest heats up Hawaii for its first edition this February 14th - 17th 2020. The final line-up features world class house and disco stars Anabel Englund, Andreas Henneberg, DJ Dan, Doc Martin, Jacky, Kill Frenzy, Mark Farina, Mikey Lion and Sacha Robotti. (VNSSA and Hawaii's native Superstar DJ Keoki) Also included are plenty of local Hawaiian and US West Coast talent on support for a true "all are welcome" experience.

All of this happens over four days and nights in one of the most fabled vacation destinations in the world, Waikiki Beach in Honolulu, Hawaii. The island of Oahu, with its unrivalled spirit for culture, beauty and music will be invigorated with top-notch production and performances at some very special island venues.

Daytime programming takes advantage of Waikiki's most breathtaking views and activates gorgeous locales for their dance music debut. The Swell Pool Deck at the newly renovated 'Alohilani Resort, named one of the "10 Most Instagram-Worthy Pools in America" by InStyle Magazine will feature the pioneering West Coast house sounds of Mark Farina.

The Queen Kapi'olani Hotel is another newly renovated Waikiki gem and features as the host hotel for artists and attendees. Built in the mid-1960s on lands once reserved for Hawaiian royalty, the hotel pays homage to the history and bygone days of the Golden-Age of Waikiki. The gorgeous Leahi Lanai with unparalleled views of Diamond Head and the famous Queen Kapiolani Park is the scene of the Welcome Pau Hana (happy hour) with UK star and DEFECTED favorite Jacky playing well into the sunset.

In addition to the official kick-off event, daily music programming and activities can be enjoyed at the hotel pool and dining venue The Deck.

The La Mariana Sailing Club Tiki Bar & Restaurant, nestled on the shores of the Keehi Lagoon is the last tiki bar in Honolulu and a historic reminder of the old days of Hawaii. This veritable museum of Hawaiiana will play host to the underground sounds of the Berlin-born revered DJ and producer, Andreas Henneberg.

From sunset to twilight there's no better place to enjoy panoramic views of the Honolulu skyline than Sky Waikiki. It's the quintessential sunset bar experience. Rising DIRTYBIRD starlet VNSSA will rock the rooftop and bring down the sun 19 floors above the twinkling lights and surf of Waikiki Beach.

Waikiki's premiere beachside venue, RumFire will play host to a live-set from the mesmerizing chanteuse Annabel Englund, who has supplied vocals for chart-topping tracks from the likes of MK and Lee Foss. The oceanfront locale with incredible sunset views will be the perfect backdrop for her sultry sounds.

Meanwhile, nighttime programming explores the island's darker side. A raw warehouse will be transformed into a nocturnal jungle paradise with each night's production exploring a different Hawaiian theme. Imported sound and lighting and a four am liquor license ramp up the experience for locals and visitors alike. Dual headliners and B2B sets from the likes of Sacha Robotti and Kill Frenzy, Desert Hearts Boss Mikey Lion and Doc Martin and from Hawaii's own native son Superstar DJ Keoki and DJ Dan are sure to keep party-goers dancing into the night.

Sustainability is also a big feature of this festival experience. E Komo Mai is eco-minded, partnering with select Hawaiian charitable organizations and brands to encourage sustainable living and eco-friendly travel. Activations include a yoga and beach cleanup with Travel2Change, water stations using reusable cups through the Kokua Foundation, waste diversion through Sustainable Coastlines + Zero Waste Hawaii, an ocean friendly restaurant list through Surfrider Foundation and a plant a tree campaign with Hawaiian Legacy Reforestation Initiative.

E Komo Mai also proudly showcases Hawaiian culture. Activities and experiences unique to Hawaii immerse attendees in the customs, art and mana (spirit) of the islands. A Hawaiian Kahuna will bless the festival at the welcome event and share the meaning of some popular Hawaiian words and customs, including E Komo Mai, to initiate guests in the Spirit of Aloha. Groups may participate in lei and haku making and learn to dance hula with a halau. Surf and stand up paddle-board lessons along with catamaran sailing adventures pay homage to ancient Polynesian cultures. And pop-up shops featuring Made in Hawaii items and vintage Aloha-wear share the bounty of the islands with attendees.

As such, E Komo Mai is set to be a beautiful bespoke and boutique festival in one of the world's most iconic paradise locations, with an unforgettable soundtrack and wealth of local cultural treasures to explore.

All in all, this makes E Komo Mai a consciously minded, carefully assembled and perfectly curated experience with a real sensitive side, dedication to the details and world-class soundtrack that makes it the start of something truly special.

