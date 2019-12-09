BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards Update: ALLEGIANCE - Manoa Valley Theatre Leads Best Musical!

There's just a few weeks left to make your voice heard and submit your votes for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Hawaii:

Best Actor in a Musical (professional)

Kwame Remy Michael - KINKY BOOTS - Diamond Head Theatre 41%

Matthew Pedersen - THE WIZ - Paliku Theatre/ I'm a Bright Kid Foundation 20%

Kevin Pease - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Diamond Head Theatre 18%

Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Eyre-Jordan Barnes - KINKY BOOTS - Diamond Head Theatre 18%

Elliot Dimacali - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Diamond Head Theatre 17%

Ethan Le Phong - ALLEGIANCE - Manoa Valley Theatre 16%

Best Actress in a Musical (professional)

KATHLEEN STUART - ALLEGIANCE - Manoa Valley Theatre 59%

Loretta Ables Sayre - HELLO, DOLLY! - Diamond Head Theatre 41%

Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Sara Law - COMPANY - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival 20%

ALEXANDRIA ZINOV - ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Manoa Valley Theatre 16%

Bailey Barnes - THE WIZ - Paliku Theatre 12%

Best Musical (non-professional)

ALLEGIANCE - Manoa Valley Theatre 24%

ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Manoa Valley Theatre 22%

THE WIZ - Paliku Theatre/ I'm a Bright Kid Foundation 19%

Best Play (non-professional)

CHILDREN OF EDEN - Paliku Theatre 25%

SHIPMENT DAY - Manoa Valley Theatre 23%

HOLIDAY INN - Diamond Head Theater 20%

Theater of the Year

Manoa Valley Theater 33%

Diamond Head Theatre 18%

Diamond Head Theater 16%

