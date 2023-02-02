Bamboo Ridge Press Announce The February 2023 Prompt For Go Try PlayWrite

Kumu Kahua Theatre, in collaboration with Bamboo Ridge Press have announced the February prompt for their monthly play writing contest, Go Try PlayWrite.
Thanks to a generous donation from an anonymous donor, contest winners in 2023 will receive a $100.00 check as well as a subscription to Bamboo Ridge Press.
The prompt for the month of February 2023 is: A historical meeting. Write a scene, 10 pages maximum, about a meeting between two historical figures that ends in a conflict. Like, Rosa Luxemburg meeting Elon Musk at a Walmart, or Lili'uokalani meeting Hilary Clinton at an ABC Store.
Each month entrants must write a 5-page monologue and/or a 10-page scene based on monthly requirements. Each month a new prompt will be chosen by Kumu Kahua Theatre's Artistic Director, Harry Wong III. The prompt will be given on or by the 1st of the month and the due date will always be the last day of the month. All entries must be written in traditional play format; instructions on this format can be found here: https://www.dramatistsguild.com/script-formats courtesy of the Dramatists Guild.
There will be one winner each month. Scripts will be submitted to the judges anonymously. Each month Judges are selected from among the many talented theatre practitioners in the Hawaii theatre community.
Submit your February entries HERE.
The University of Hawai'i at Mānoa's Department of Theatre + Dance and Kennedy Theatre present Late Night Theatre Company's “disguised improv” production of Almost Theatre directed by UHM MFA students Arlo Chiaki Rowe and Robert Morris, III. This evening of improvisational theatre starts with fun and games but devolves into a “dress rehearsal” that goes horribly - or wonderfully wrong.
Honolulu Theatre for Youth (HTY) will present the world premiere of Happy, Sad, Sad, Happy, by Annie Cusick Wood and The HTY Ensemble. The show was developed through a grant from the Hawaii State Department of Health, Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion Division as an initiative to promote Health Equity.
Maui Arts & Cultural Center will present the continuation of the Artist 2 Artist series with a Hawaiian Legends Hana Hou concerts with host Henry Kapono performing with returning artists considered legends in their own right. The series, taking place in the MACC's intimate McCoy Studio Theater, will continue to allow audiences an up close and personal experience with the artists.
The December Go Try PlayWrite winner is Normie Salvador for his play To Lose Yourself In Service To Others.
