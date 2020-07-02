The Athens Concert Hall Provides Online Content Through Megaron During Shutdown

The Athens Concert Hall has been closed due to the current global health crisis, but the show has moved online for its patrons, according to The Athens Concert Hall.

Patrons can view performances and more on the site's Megaron page, which provides links to discussions, streams, lectures, and more.

Content includes online concerts from Europe via Megaron's Facebook page, Megaron On Demand, Megaron Online on Wednesdays and Sundays, and Megaron Plus On Demand for lectures.

To check out the content, visit HERE.

