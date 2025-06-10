Masterclasses With OPERcussion and Pieter Roijen Comes to the Greek National Opera

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Two upcoming masterclasses are coming the Greek National Opera this week. Learn more about them below!

Timpani Masterclass by OPERcussion

Thursday, 12 June, 2025

With Pieter Roijen

Rehearsal Hall of the GNO Orchestra – SNFCC • Duration: 14.00-17.00

The OPERcussion timpani masterclass (for active participants and listeners) to be conducted by Dutch percussion soloist from the Bavarian State Orchestra, Pieter Roijen, is targeted at conservatory students studying at higher education institutions specializing in European percussion, and/or as professional musicians holding diplomas. Candidates will be required to perform only one piece for drums up to 4 minutes long. The participants are invited to preferably select études for drums from the methods of Keune, Knauer, Hochrainer, Krüger, Delecluse, Woud, and Bayer and/or orchestral excerpts.

Application submission deadline: 5/6 at 12.00.

More information/applications here.

The masterclass is also open to auditors.

Solo and Orchestral Percussion Masterclass

Friday, 13 June 2025

Featuring the percussion ensemble OPERcussion

Rehearsal Hall of the GNO Orchestra – SNFCC • Duration: 14.00-17.00

The masterclass (intended for active participants and listeners) led by the ensemble OPERcussion is designed for conservatoire students studying at higher education institutions specializing in European percussion, and/or as professional musicians holding diplomas. Candidates will be required to perform only one solo piece up to 7 minutes long (without piano accompaniment or prerecorded electronics) on one of the following instruments: marimba (5 octaves C2 - C7), xylophone (4 octaves C4 - C8), vibraphone (3 octaves F3 - F6), and snare drum. Moreover, candidates may choose one of Iannis Xenakis’ two pieces: Rebonds Α or Rebonds B for percussion set.

Application submission deadline: 5/6 at 12.00.

More information/applications here

The masterclass is also open to auditors.

