Masterclasses With OPERcussion and Pieter Roijen Comes to the Greek National Opera

Two upcoming masterclasses are coming the Greek National Opera this week. Learn more about them below!
Thursday, 12 June, 2025
With Pieter Roijen
Rehearsal Hall of the GNO Orchestra – SNFCC • Duration: 14.00-17.00
The OPERcussion timpani masterclass (for active participants and listeners) to be conducted by Dutch percussion soloist from the Bavarian State Orchestra, Pieter Roijen, is targeted at conservatory students studying at higher education institutions specializing in European percussion, and/or as professional musicians holding diplomas. Candidates will be required to perform only one piece for drums up to 4 minutes long. The participants are invited to preferably select études for drums from the methods of Keune, Knauer, Hochrainer, Krüger, Delecluse, Woud, and Bayer and/or orchestral excerpts.
Application submission deadline: 5/6 at 12.00.
More information/applications here.
The masterclass is also open to auditors.
Friday, 13 June 2025
Featuring the percussion ensemble OPERcussion
Rehearsal Hall of the GNO Orchestra – SNFCC • Duration: 14.00-17.00
The masterclass (intended for active participants and listeners) led by the ensemble OPERcussion is designed for conservatoire students studying at higher education institutions specializing in European percussion, and/or as professional musicians holding diplomas. Candidates will be required to perform only one solo piece up to 7 minutes long (without piano accompaniment or prerecorded electronics) on one of the following instruments: marimba (5 octaves C2 - C7), xylophone (4 octaves C4 - C8), vibraphone (3 octaves F3 - F6), and snare drum. Moreover, candidates may choose one of Iannis Xenakis’ two pieces: Rebonds Α or Rebonds B for percussion set.
Application submission deadline: 5/6 at 12.00.
More information/applications here
The masterclass is also open to auditors.
