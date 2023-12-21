Greek National Opera Cancels Performance of INTO THE WOODS

The Greek National Opera has cancelled a performance of its production of Into The Woods. The cancelled performance was set to take place on Wednesday 20 December, 2023, but was cancelled due to an illness among the cast.

The statement reads, "We regret to announce that due to the illness of one member of the cast, the performance of the musical IClick Here that was scheduled to take place today, Wednesday 20 December 2023, on the Greek National Opera Alternative Stage at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, is cancelled."

Ticket holders will be contacted by the GNO Box Office and given the option to receive a refund, or to transfer their ticket(s) to other production performances if they prefer.

Performances will continue through 7 January 2024.