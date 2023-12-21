Greek National Opera Cancels Performance of INTO THE WOODS

Performances will continue through 7 January 2024.

By: Dec. 21, 2023

Greek National Opera Cancels Performance of INTO THE WOODS

The Greek National Opera has cancelled a performance of its production of Into The Woods. The cancelled performance was set to take place on Wednesday 20 December, 2023, but was cancelled due to an illness among the cast.

The statement reads, "We regret to announce that due to the illness of one member of the cast, the performance of the musical IClick Here that was scheduled to take place today, Wednesday 20 December 2023, on the Greek National Opera Alternative Stage at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, is cancelled."

Ticket holders will be contacted by the GNO Box Office and given the option to receive a refund, or to transfer their ticket(s) to other production performances if they prefer.

Performances will continue through 7 January 2024.




Nadia Boulanger's Opera LA VILLE MORTE Comes to GNO in January

The Greek National Opera (GNO) presents the Greek premiere of La Ville morte (The Dead City), the only opera composed by Nadia Boulanger—one of the most important conductors and music educators, and mentor to some of the greatest music figures of the 20th century—in collaboration with her mentor Raoul Pugno, to a libretto by Gabriele D'Annunzio.

THE NUTCRACKER Adds Performances at the Greek National Opera

With tickets for the first seven performances of The Nutcracker now sold out, a full three weeks before the premiere, the Greek National Opera has announced two extra dates: 6 and 14 January 2024.

Mezzo Presents New Documentary on the Greek National Opera and the Stavros Niarchos Foundation

This November and December, the Greek National Opera has the honour of being featured on the international opera channel Mezzo Live HD. This major tribute to the only opera house in Greece will launch with the premiere of a new documentary on both the creative identity of the Greek National Opera and its support by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation.

The Greek National Opera Presents Philippe Hersant And Jean Eshenoz's LES ECLAIRS November 2023

The Greek National Opera (GNO) presents the national premiere of Les Éclairs (Flashes of Lightning), a four-act, fictionalized account of the life of Nikola Tesla by French composer Philippe Hersant and librettist Jean Echenoz.

