Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Germany Awards

By: Nov. 16, 2023

Largest Ever Survey Show Of Legendary American Artist Opens At Haus Der Kunst In Munich
DIE ENTFÜHRUNG AUS DEM SERAIL Comes to Wiener Staatsoper in December
DIE TOTE STADT Comes to Wiener Staatsoper Next Month
Voting is now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Germany Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever - with over double the nominees over the previous year. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

DIE TOTE STADT Comes to Wiener Staatsoper Next Month
DIE TOTE STADT Comes to Wiener Staatsoper Next Month

Für drei hochkarätig besetzte Aufführungsabende ist Klaus Florian Vogt in der Partie des Paul in »Die tote Stadt« in der Semperoper zu erleben. An seiner Seite brillieren ab Freitag, den 15. Dezember 2023, Elena Guseva als Marie und Christoph Pohl als Frank in dieser wohl berühmtesten Oper Erich Wolfgang Korngolds.

DIE ENTFÜHRUNG AUS DEM SERAIL Comes to Wiener Staatsoper in December
DIE ENTFÜHRUNG AUS DEM SERAIL Comes to Wiener Staatsoper in December

DIE ENTFÜHRUNG AUS DEM SERAIL comes to Wiener Staatsoper in December. The performances begin on 15 December, 2023.

Largest Ever Survey Show Of Legendary American Artist Opens At Haus Der Kunst In Munich
Largest Ever Survey Show Of Legendary American Artist Opens At Haus Der Kunst In Munich

Haus der Kunst, Munich, has unveiled the most comprehensive survey ever of the work of legendary American artist Meredith Monk (b.1942, New York City) in the major retrospective Meredith Monk. Calling, opening 10 November 2023 and running until 3 March 2024.

