Violinist Nikolaj Szeps-Znaider Performs At InterHarmony Festival In Germany In August

Nikolaj Szeps-Znaider will be joining InterHarmony International Music Festival's Outstanding Guest Artist Series in Sulzbach-Rosenberg, Germany.

"You could pick out strands of soloist Nikolaj Znaider's musical DNA - the sweetness of Fritz Kreisler...and his own exquisite wisdom for setting off the poetic against the prosaic" Peter Drobin"- Peter Drobin

Nikolaj Szeps-Znaider will be joining InterHarmony International Music Festival's Outstanding Guest Artist Series in Sulzbach-Rosenberg, Bavaria, Germany this summer on August 6 for a concert of the intense and melodic Brahms trios. He will be sharing the stage with cellist and Music Director Misha Quint and pianist Saleem Ashkar. Nikolaj Szeps-Znaider will join the Outstanding Master Class Series at InterHarmony, presenting a violin master class opened to the public on August 5, where students will have a chance to perform for and work with the master.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

NIKOLAJ SZEPS-ZNAIDER is the most celebrated performer of our time with recent and forthcoming highlights with the Chicago Symphony, Cleveland Orchestra, New York Philharmonic, Dresden Staatskapelle, and the Stockholm, Brussels, and Oslo Philharmonics. As a conductor, Szeps-Znaider is Music Director of the Orchestra National de Lyon and is Principal Guest Conductor of the Mariinsky Orchestra.

Based in Berlin, the Israeli-Palestinian pianist SALEEM ASHKAR has become one of the most in-demand soloists of our time. Saleem Ashkar performs regularly with such conductors as Zubin Mehta, Riccardo Chailly, Christoph Eschenbach, Riccardo Muti and Daniel Barenboim, and with many of the world's leading orchestras, including the Vienna Philharmonic, the Staatskapelle Berlin, the Filarmonica della Scala, the Concertgebouw Amsterdam, the London Symphony Orchestra, the Leipziger Gewandhaus, the NDR Hamburg, the DSO and the Konzerthausorchester in Berlin.

Russian-born cellist MISHA QUINT, has appeared with such celebrated orchestras as the New York Chamber Symphony, Brooklyn Philharmonic, the London Soloists Chamber Orchestra at Queen Elizabeth Hall, Leningrad Philharmonic Orchestra, Moscow State Symphony Orchestra, Leningrad State Orchestra, National Irish Symphony, the Orquestra Sinfônica do Teatro Nacional do Brasilia. Quint is Founder and Music Director of IIMF. Recent and future highlights include concerts in Italy and Germany with Nikolaj Szeps-Znaider, Guy Braunstein, Alexei Volodin, Saleem Ashkar, Daniel Stewart, Oliver Weder, and Andrey Baranov. http://www.mishaquintcello.com/





Related Articles Shows View More Germany Stories

More Hot Stories For You