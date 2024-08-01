Video: Meet the Cast of & JULIA in Germany, With Willemijn Verkaik and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stage Entertainment has announced the full cast for & JULIET in Hamburg. For this translated production, the title has been renamed to & JULIA, to be consistent with the German translation of the Shakespeare play which inspired the musical. Meet the cast in the new video here!

Leading the cast is Chiara Fuhrmann, who will play the title role of Julia. This marks a significant milestone for Fuhrmann, a native of Osnabrück, as she steps into this lead role for the first time.

Joining Fuhrmann are renowned musical theater actors Raphael Groß, Andreas Bongard, and Willemijn Verkaik. They will bring to life the characters of Romeo, William Shakespeare, and Anne Hathaway respectively. Verkaik joins the company fresh off her run as Elsa in the German production of Frozen, a character she also voiced in the German dub of the original film.

Advance tickets can be purchased at www.musicals.de.

& JULIA offers a refreshing twist on Shakespeare's classic tale. Anne Hathaway, portrayed by Broadway sensation Willemijn Verkaik, challenges the tragic conclusion of Romeo and Juliet by reimagining Juliet's fate, transforming a sorrowful ending into a vibrant, comedic beginning where 16th century meets pop culture. "It's a joy to play such a happy, confident character who brings humor to everything she does. The musical is truly a celebration," says Verkaik.

Rehearsals for the German production of & JULIA are set to begin in early September.

