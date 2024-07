Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Symphony Concert N° 1 is headed to Staatskapelle Dresden next month, featuring conductor Daniele Gatti. Performances run 31 August - 2 September.

A concert introduction will be offered 45 minutes before the beginning of each performance in the opera cellar of the Semperoper.

Programme:

Arnold Schönberg

»Verklärte Nacht« (»Transfigured Night«) Opus 4

(Adaption for string orchestra)

Gustav Mahler

Symphony No. 1 in D major »Titan«

