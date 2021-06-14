Staatstheater Kassel Announces 2021-22 Season
The season kicks off in September 2021 with Berg's Wozzeck.
Check out the full lineup below!
- Berg's Wozzeck - Sep. 24, 2021
- Puccini's Tosca - Sep. 25, 2021
- John Kander's Cabaret - Oct. 23, 2021
- Bach's Weihnachtsoratorium - Dec. 5, 2021
- Carl Maria von Weber's Der Freischütz - Feb. 12, 2022
- Daniel Auber's La muette de Portici - April 9, 2022
- Blitze sprechen Deutsche - June 4, 2022
- The temple of alternative history - July 9, 2022
Learn more at https://www.staatstheater-kassel.de/.
The Staatstheater Kassel is a state-owned and operated theater in Kassel, Germany. Performances take place almost daily, and each year around 30 pieces of various genres are presented. The theatre employs around 500 people including general director Thomas Bockelmann (since 2004) and Johannes Wieland, artistic director and choreographer of the theatre's dance company (since 2006).