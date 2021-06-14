Staatstheater Kassel Announces 2021-22 Season

The Staatstheater Kassel has announced its 2021-22 season. It kicks off in September 2021 with Berg's Wozzeck and wraps up in July 2022 with 'The temple of alternative history.'

Berg's Wozzeck - Sep. 24, 2021

Puccini's Tosca - Sep. 25, 2021

John Kander's Cabaret - Oct. 23, 2021

Bach's Weihnachtsoratorium - Dec. 5, 2021

Carl Maria von Weber's Der Freischütz - Feb. 12, 2022

Daniel Auber's La muette de Portici - April 9, 2022

Blitze sprechen Deutsche - June 4, 2022

The temple of alternative history - July 9, 2022

Learn more at https://www.staatstheater-kassel.de/.

The Staatstheater Kassel is a state-owned and operated theater in Kassel, Germany. Performances take place almost daily, and each year around 30 pieces of various genres are presented. The theatre employs around 500 people including general director Thomas Bockelmann (since 2004) and Johannes Wieland, artistic director and choreographer of the theatre's dance company (since 2006).