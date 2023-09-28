Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Germany Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!

By: Sep. 28, 2023

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Germany Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

RELATED STORIES

1
Semperoper Dresden Presents the Premiere Of TURNADOT On 7 October 2023 Photo
Semperoper Dresden Presents the Premiere Of TURNADOT On 7 October 2023

The Semperoper invites you Puccini's Turandot, the first premiere production of the 2023/24 opera season – Dresden debut for director Marie-Eve Signeyrole – star-studded cast headed by Elisabeth Teige in the title role.

2
LA TRAVIATA Comes to Wiener Staatsoper in October Photo
LA TRAVIATA Comes to Wiener Staatsoper in October

In der anstehenden Vorstellungsserie von La traviata singt Lisette Oropesa erstmals im Haus am Ring die Violetta. Juan Diego Flórez ist wieder als Alfredo Germont zu erleben und Ludovic Tézier als Giorgio Germont. Das Staatsopernorchester dirigiert Pier Giorgio Morandi.

3
MEREDITH MONK AT 80 Comes to Munich Photo
MEREDITH MONK AT 80 Comes to Munich

The most comprehensive survey ever of the work of legendary American artist Meredith Monk (b.1942, New York City) will be presented at Haus der Kunst in Munich, opening on 10 November 2023 and running until 3 March 2024. Learn more about the exhibit here!

4
Darlin To Release Party Anthem Booze Hound This Month Photo
Darlin To Release Party Anthem 'Booze Hound' This Month

Indie pop artist Darlin has returned with her latest single, 'Booze Hound' set for release on September 22nd.

