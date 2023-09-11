Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Germany Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!

By: Sep. 11, 2023

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Germany Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

Major International Exhibitions Open Autumn/Winter Season at Haus Der Kunst in Munich

Haus der Kunst, Munich’s global centre for contemporary art, opens its autumn/winter season with two major new exhibitions. Learn more about the exhibitions here!

October Lineup Set For SchauSpielHaus

der Oktober steht im SchauSpielHaus ganz im Zeichen fortgesetzter Serien: Folge III und IV der Antikenserie ANTHROPOLIS in der Regie von Karin Beier – Ödipus und Iokaste – verfolgen weiterhin die tragischen Verflechtungen um die Stadt Theben und deren Herrscher*innen.

Program Revealed For Final 'State Opera Wednesday' at the Film Festival

Ihnen das Programm für den letzten »Staatsopern-Mittwoch« am Film Festival in diesem Sommer zu übermitteln.

Florence Kasumba übernimmt Musicalrolle bei Mamma Mia! in Hamburg

Besetzungscoup bei MAMMA MIA!: Ein Jahr nach der Premiere im Stage Theater Neue Flora werden Florence Kasumba sowie Mathias Edenborn und John Vooijs die hochkarätige Cast um Maricel, Franziska Lessing und Detlef Leistenschneider in den Hauptrollen komplettieren. Ab dem 8. September ist die neue Cast das erste Mal auf der Bühne zu sehen.

