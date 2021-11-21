Munich to Cancel All Bayerische Staatsoper Shows Through December 15

Slippedisc reported that the Bavarian State Government has canceled tickets for all upcoming performances at Bayerische Staatsoper from November 24-December 15. The cancellations are a result of the new & more strict Covid-19 regulations anticipated to be announced later this week. The new protocol will have the theatre capacity allowance dropped to 525 at The National Theatre. Ticketholders with tickets to shows beginning November 24th will be automatically refunded. Performances slated through November 23rd are scheduled to play as planned.

The Bayerische Staatsoper is working hard to welcome those affected by the upcoming change back to the theatre as soon and as safely as possible. For more information on the venue, its policies currently, or tickets to performances now through 11/23, please visit their website. You can read the full Slippedisc article here.