Review: HAMILTON at Stage Operettenhaus Hamburg

Lin-Manuel Miranda's HAMILTON brought up a never before seen hype on Broadway. A Musical about America's Ten Dollar Founding Father. What sounds like a School Lesson became one of Broadway's fascinating and top-selling shows. A multi-awarded Musical revolution and still the hottest ticket in town. How might a show connected to US History, full of complex rap and hip-hop rhymes, work in a different country with a foreign native language?

When asked if he had any doubts his show would attract audiences far from the USA, Lin-Manuel Miranda said that the whole plot is about an inspiring character with an inspiring and captivating story. Audiences can learn from the show, not only about America's Founding Fathers.

HAMILTON changed Musical Theatre in so many ways. Now it is time to explore the German Adaption in the beautiful Stage Operettenhaus Hamburg, a perfect place to write Musical History (like CATS did in 1986 at the same home).

How does a Bastard, orphan, son of a ***** work out in German?

More than 25000 words in the original score, some performed in world record high-speed manner, transformed into the wordy German language. Nearly impossible, some said before! Kevin Schröder and Hip-Hop Expert Sera Finale proved everyone wrong. The German version is electrifying and as good as its original one. HAMILTON might be one of the best Musical Translations of our decade.

"You haven't lived until you've heard 'Satisfied' rapped in German!"(Lin-Manuel Miranda about the German Translation)

Since the show opened on Broadway, it was "the" topic in the German-speaking area. Is there a chance of possibility for a German Musical Version of HAMILTON, and if so, should it be performed in the original language rather than ruin everything with a German translation? Stage Entertainment took the risk and gave the show a shot.

Gino Emnes is back in Hamburg at the (his) Stage Operettenhaus, starring as Aaron Burr, Hamilton's friend and later nemesis. It is up to him to sing the famous opening lines and kick off this powerful, emotional rollercoaster ride. Emnes is undoubtedly the (best) right-hand man to play Aaron Burr! (Watch out, Broadway!)

"I love to play developing characters. The character of Aron Burr goes through a lot, and I am thrilled to get the chance to play the part!" (Gino Emnes about playing Aaron Burr)

Benét Monteiro plays Burr's counterpart and the Leading Man, Alexander Hamilton, one of the most challenging parts in modern Musical Theatre. An undoubtedly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for every Musical Actor, and Monteiro got the chance to create his version of A.Ham. Colossal responsibility for the Brazilian-born actor because most of us are familiar with Miranda doing his thing with the character.

Hamburg's Schyler Sisters, Ivy Quainoo (Eliza Schyler), Chasity Crisp (Angelica Schuyler), and Mae Ann Jorolan (Peggy Schuyler / Maria Reynolds), should also be named for their outstanding performance, as well as Jan Kersjes (King George). Exceptional energy from a talented cast satisfies the room where it happens!

BLOW US ALL AWAY!

The "untranslatable" show has arrived in German(y). HAMILTON is connecting people, from theatre lovers to those usually not attending a show, and that's what it's all about, isn't it?

You should better not throw away your shot. Go and see HAMILTON!

With Diluckshan Jeyaratnam (Alternate Alexander Hamilton, Aaron Burr), Chasity Crisp (Angelica Schuyler), Ivy Quainoo (Eliza Schyler), Charles Simmons (George Washington), Daniel Dodd-Ellis (Marquis de Lafayette / Thomas Jefferson), REDCHILD (Hercules Mulligan / James Madison), Oliver Edward (John Laurens / Philip Hamilton), Mae Ann Jorolan (Peggy Schuyler / Maria Reynolds) and Jan Kersjes (King George).

Ensemble: Alessandro Cococcia, Chiara Fuhrmann, Cletus Chan, Donielle David, Duncan W. Saul, Elder Dias, Eloy Prophitius, Flavio Marullo, Indy Luna Correa, Jazz Miller, Johnny Galeandro, Julia van Kouwen, Karina Rapley, Kyeirah D'marni, Lionel von Lawrence, Marvyn L Charles, Riccardo Haerri, Talitha Dara, Teddy Vermeer, and Sian Yeo.

Walk-In Covers Myrthes Monteiro, Sasha Di Capri, and Vic Anthony.