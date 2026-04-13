Photos: SCHOLL - Die Knospe Der Weißen Rose at Theater Magdeburg

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All new production photos have been released from the Magdeburg staging of SCHOLL – The Bud of the White Rose, a musical by Titus Hoffmann & Thomas Borchert. Check out the photos below!

The cast includes Judith Caspari, Alexander Auler, Celena Pieper, Ein Holzwart, Bianca Basler, Raphael Binde, and Lara Kareen.

SCHOLL – The Bud of the White Rose returns to Theater Magdeburg in a new staging, following its world premiere in 2023 at Stadttheater Fürth. With book and lyrics by Titus Hoffmann and music by Thomas Borchert, this musical sheds new light on the legacy of Hans Scholl and Sophie Scholl.

At its heart lies a long-silenced truth: Hans Scholl’s persecution under Paragraph 175—a trauma that marked the first step in his rejection of Nazi ideology, and a chapter of his life that remained hidden for decades.

Drawing on his own writings and poetry, SCHOLL reveals the human story behind the icon: a young man torn between fear, identity, and courage.

Told through the eyes of Traute Lafrenz—who loved Hans, survived the war, and lived to witness the enduring legacy of the resistance—this musical becomes both an act of remembrance and a powerful rediscovery. The production is directed by Titus Hoffmann.

Photo Credit: Andreas Lander

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