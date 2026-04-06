Interview: Andreas Gergen of FROM ACTOR TO DIRECTOR at Bühne Baden

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From Saarland to international fame, Andreas Gergen, a critically acclaimed director and Artistic Director, started his career on stage and was part of the original cast of Disney's Hunchback of Notre Dame in Berlin, back when Drew Sarich starred as Quasimodo. He changed sides and started developing and directing Musicals, became Musical Director at the Landestheater Salzburg, before moving to the picturesque and historical Baden to present Blockbusters like WICKED or Mathilda in his first season in the director's seat, and there is even more to come. His phonebook is full of some of the most important creatives in Musical theatre, and he is full of energy and enthusiasm for theatre. In between rehearsals, Opening Nights, and scheduling the upcoming season, Andreas found some time to chat with us about his time in Baden, mostly sold-out shows, and what brought him from actor to director.

BWW: When did you fall in love with Musical theatre, and when did you know this is what you would do for? (for the rest of your life)

Andreas Gergen: It didn't start with a big revelation. It started quietly — at the Saarländisches Staatstheater in Saarbrücken. I was very young and curious. I danced in the ballet. I sang in the chorus. I played small roles. I absorbed everything. I was fascinated by the machinery of theatre, not just what happened under the spotlight, but what happened in the shadows. I remember standing in the wings, watching a scene unfold, sensing how light, music, and movement created something almost magical. That feeling never left me. Those early years shaped me profoundly. Moving between disciplines — dance, singing, acting — made me understand that storytelling is physical, musical, and psychological at the same time. Eventually, that curiosity became a decision: I wanted to master all three disciplines. In 1995, I began formal training in musical theatre — dance, voice, acting — because I felt that this art form demanded total commitment. In 1999, I received my first major engagement in Der Glöckner von Notre Dame at Theater am Potsdamer Platz in Berlin. It was an extraordinary experience — being part of a large-scale production, feeling the energy of a new musical finding its audience. But something else happened there. I found myself increasingly drawn to the overall picture. I was not only thinking about my own role — I was thinking about structure, about rhythm, about how scenes could shift emotionally. I was observing the director as closely as I was performing. For several years, I lived in both worlds. I stood on stage and began directing in parallel. It was an intense and formative time. Eventually, I had to make a choice. And I realized that my true passion was shaping the whole narrative — creating the world in which others could shine. So I stepped fully into directing. It wasn't a departure from the stage. It was an expansion of it.

BWW: By studying your vita, there is something very interesting standing out; you have done Musical as well as Opera, something, some might say, doesn't fit, especially in Vienna. While playing around in both worlds, we are curious whether there are any similarities or if the two are not comparable. (like mostly Opera people claim)

Andreas Gergen: Absolutely. For me, the separation is artificial. Both opera and musical theatre are forms of heightened storytelling. In both, music carries emotion beyond language. Because I began as a performer, I deeply respect vocal and musical craft. Opera taught me structural thinking — the architecture of an evening. Musical theatre taught me immediacy and contemporary rhythm. I never saw them as opposing worlds, but as different dialects of the same language.

BWW: Before you went into the rehearsal room for the so-called first day of school, how do you prepare yourself for the upcoming weeks, and how long does it take in general to get everything together for a (hopefully) successful production?

Andreas Gergen: Preparation is a long process of asking questions. Why this piece? Why now? What does it say about the society we live in? I research extensively — historically and politically. I speak with designers early. I build visual and dramaturgical frameworks. But I also try to leave space for surprise. The rehearsal room must be alive. If everything is predetermined, theatre loses its pulse.

BWW: When it comes to defining shows for the upcoming season, is there something like a "bucket list" of shows you desperately want to do and bring them on stage in your way?

Andreas Gergen: There are certainly pieces that have accompanied me for years. But programming a season is not about personal ambition — it's about dialogue. I see a season as a composition. It needs contrast. It needs tension. It needs emotional range. I want audiences to experience lightness and depth, intimacy and spectacle — and to leave the theatre with something to think about.

BWW: You brought a sort of Broadway breeze to Baden with the Non-Replica production of Stephen Schwartz's WICKED. What's so special about that show? What brought you to choose this Broadway Phenomenon for Baden?

Andreas Gergen: What interests me most about Wicked is its political core. It's about how societies construct enemies about power, propaganda, and the rewriting of truth. That makes it incredibly relevant. Choosing a non-replica approach was essential. I am not interested in reproducing something frame by frame. I am interested in reinterpretation. In dialogue. In asking what this story means here and now. For Baden, it was important to make a statement: we can honor Broadway while creating our own artistic language.

BWW: What's more fun, developing a brand new show from scratch or recreating something familiar, and showing audiences different layers from well-known figures and shows?

Andreas Gergen: Both require courage. A new show is vulnerable. There are no references, no comparisons. You build something from the ground up. A familiar show comes with expectations. You must respect its legacy while daring to question it. For me, the most important thing is always honesty — whether the piece feels necessary.

BWW: Is there something on the table you can talk a bit about? Are you already developing something to surprise us?

Andreas Gergen: I am deeply interested in immersive formats — theatre that physically shifts perspective. Audiences today crave experiences that cannot be streamed or replicated. I'm currently exploring projects that challenge spatial conventions and invite the audience to become part of the narrative world. That excites me enormously.

BWW: From all the movies and books out there, which one should definitely be brought to the stage, because the plot deserves to be presented in live theatre?

Andreas Gergen: I'm drawn to epic narratives with mythic and political layers. Stories about power, responsibility, and moral ambiguity. But theatre must add something essential — presence, risk, collective breath. Without that, adaptation has no purpose.

BWW: You have been in the industry for quite some time. No worries, we are not discussing numbers. Audiences have changed over the years, but parents are still bringing their children to the theatre to experience the magic of shows they have already seen when they were young (e.g., CATS). Still, on the other hand, we have witnessed new adaptations like Sunset Blvd. and EVITA (both directed by Jamie Lloyd). In your opinion, is there a change in how people consume live theatre, or are they still into it?

Andreas Gergen: Audiences have become more visually sophisticated and faster in their perception. They consume enormous amounts of content daily. That means theatre must be precise — but it must not become superficial. What hasn't changed is the human need for collective experience. When hundreds of people breathe together in a dark auditorium, something almost ritualistic happens. That cannot be replaced by streaming.

BWW: You have a huge responsibility as a Director; you are not only a storyteller, but also an educator. Your work influences people. Art isn't only entertaining; it inspires and encourages audiences to talk and think about different topics. Shows like Everybody's Talking About Jamie or the all-time favorite "Les Misérables", shows with relevant and emotional topics. How do you manage your responsibilities, and is it sometimes a tightrope dance when putting together a variety of shows for an upcoming season?

Andreas Gergen: I don't see theatre as moral instruction — but I do see it as a space for reflection. Art has the responsibility to ask questions, not to provide easy answers. When planning a season, it truly is a tightrope walk. You want to entertain, move, challenge, and inspire — and ideally all at once. I believe audiences are intelligent and curious. We should trust them with complexity.

BWW: On opening night, are you seated in the auditorium, or are you somewhere backstage and away from the Opening Night Buzz in the auditorium?

Andreas Gergen: In the auditorium. Listening. Feeling. The premiere no longer belongs to me. It belongs to the cast and the audience.

BWW: We all know you have collaborated with some of the greatest of our time; your network is global. To no surprise, we are curious about who the most famous person is on your phone and what you find in your playlist?

Andreas Gergen: My phonebook reflects years in this industry — extraordinary artists, inspiring collaborators. But what matters to me is not how famous someone is, but how curious they are. As for my playlist — it's eclectic. Symphonic music, film scores, and contemporary composers. And perhaps one or two tracks that could be interpreted as a discreet hint toward something that might be coming next.

BWW: As a director, you are familiar with the characters you are going to bring alive on stage. If someone calls in sick for Opening Night, are you the one to jump in and save the show, or is there no chance for audiences to enjoy seeing you back on stage?

Andreas Gergen: The performer in me might be tempted. But my job is to build structures that don't depend on me stepping in. Still, once you've stood on stage, that feeling never completely leaves you. It remains part of your artistic DNA.

BWW: Thank you for your time. It has been a pleasure. We look forward to your future projects and another successful season in beautiful Baden.

To learn more about Andreas Gergen, visit: https://www.andreasgergen.com/

For further information about the Bühne Baden, visit: https://www.buehnebaden.at/en

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