Newsies Unseats Les Misérables to Win BroadwayWorld's 2026 Ultimate Movie Musical Bracket

After six weeks of voting, BroadwayWorld readers have crowned Newsies the Ultimate Best Movie Musical in the 2026 edition of BroadwayWorld's Annual Bracket. The 1992 Disney film, directed by Kenny Ortega and featuring music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Jack Feldman, defeated Les Misérables in the final round, ending the Tom Hooper-directed film's two-year winning streak.

In both 2024 and 2025, Les Misérables was voted as the Ultimate Best Musical of all time, making it the title to beat heading into this year's competition. Newsies, a perennial fan favorite that developed a devoted following after its theatrical release and has since been adapted for the Broadway stage, advanced through six rounds of head-to-head matchups before claiming the title.

Now in its third year, BroadwayWorld's Bracket invites readers to debate, defend, and ultimately crown the greatest movie musical of all time from a field selected by BroadwayWorld editors. Voting in the 2026 edition opened on Tuesday, February 24 and concluded on Sunday, April 12, with new matchups released each week.

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