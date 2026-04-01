Review: THE LOOM SESSIONS BRAM THAMATA at Literaturhaus Cafe Hamburg
A Second To None One Night Only with the Star from &Juliet and WICKED
By: Martin Ganeider Apr. 01, 2026
When talking about LOOM SESSIONS, everyone is referring to the one with Oliver Edward in December 2025. We are back with another Session, this time with Bram Tahamata, best known for playing May in the Hit-Musical & Juliet in Hamburg at the Literaturhauskaffee in Hamburg's picturesque Außenalster. The Loom-Session-concept focuses strongly on the performing artists' talent, enabling them to create a magnificent space, and that's exactly what Bram did.
The setlist was filled with songs from Bram’s latest Album T.H.M.T., released earlier this March, as well as songs from the Album MOONLIGHT, and of course something from the band project 2 A.M. While the first part brought us energetic songs you can’t help but just have to break into dance, the second part focused on the quieter and more deeply emotional moments. While the evening was exceptional in all, there is one song, or better called, MASH-UP, I’m Not That Girl (WICKED), with I’m Not A Woman (&Juliet), to mention, songs from two shows to find on Bram's CV. Of course, we knew about the vocal ability, given such a beautiful voice, but this number brought up so much more; it is a declaration of love and the chance to say goodbye to a show Bram unfortunately missed the final performance of.
It wouldn’t be Bram if there weren’t a (not so surprising) guest to perform with. UZOH, (Muse Klio in Disney's HERCULES in Hamburg) joined to perform Tahamata's newest song, Ce N’nest Que Moi, to an avid audience.
Bram Tahamata illuminated the Literaturhauskaffee with this very special Session; it’s a Second-to-None evening we have to be thankful for. The Loom Sessions are an enriching environment and a wonderful addition to Hamburg's creative portfolio. Rumor has it, there is even more to come. Hamburg can't wait!
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