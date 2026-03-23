Review: ZURÜCK IN DIE ZUKUNFT DAS MUSICAL at Stage Operettenhaus

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ZURÜCK IN DIE ZUKUNFT- THE MUSICAL (BACK TO THE FUTURE). More than 2 million people have seen the multi-awarded Show, based on the 1985 movie, in London’s West End. The show, adapted for the stage by Bob Gale and Robert Zemeckis, the original creators, is bringing another Film-to-Stage Adaptation to Hamburg's Theatrical menu It feels like yesterday, when the final curtain went down for &Juliet at the Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg, no home for the German Opening Night of. More than 2 million people have seen the multi-awarded Show, based on the 1985 movie, in London’s West End. The show, adapted for the stage byand, the original creators, is bringing another Film-to-Stage Adaptation to Hamburg's Theatrical menu (spoiler alert, and we are not done with it yet

ZURÜCK IN DIE ZUKUNFT- DAS MUSICAL works as well as its Original, because of BACK TO THE FUTURE Legacy, there is another one outshining everything, even the cult car. Travelling back in time is a dangerous endeavour, as we have already learned, as challenging as translating the show into German. A tiderope-walk to keep the plot's spirit alive, and finding new ways to rhyme.works as well as its Original, because of Heiko Wohlgemuth’s talent. Speaking of talent, the Delorean, one of the show’s stars and strongly connected to theLegacy, there is another one outshining everything, even the cult car.

Jan Kersjes as Doc is 1.21 gigawatts of entertainment!

Christopher Lloyd was amazing in the movies, When you are doing a comedy, you'd better hire actors who understand how to take humor seriously. Being funny on stage is not everyone's strongest suit. With Jan Kersjes as Doc Brown, it's pure energy on stage, 1.21 gigawatts of entertainment, let's call it a match. Whilewas amazing in the movies, Roger Bart set a very high bar for the theatrical interpretation. Kersjes is no exception; he is Doc, from head to toe.

Rapahel Groß as Marty McFly and Jan Kersjes as Doc Brown ©Johan Persson

Sharing the stage with him is Raphael Groß as Marty McFly, the perfect sidekick for this time-travel extravaganza adventure.

The show, as we already learned from the West End production, is not a blueprint of the Movie just put on stage; it is a fresh interpretation of something (most of us) are familiar with, like revisiting an old friend, but with loads of new impressions to discover.

Raphael Groß as Marty McFly ©Johan Persson

ZURÜCK IN DIE ZUKUNFT invites you to a fun night out at the theatre, catchy tunes, cleverly rhymed lyrics, gobsmacking special effects (before you ask, yes, it is happening), an enthusiastic cast led by the amazing Jan Kersjes(You are the Doc, Doc!), and last but not least, the famous Delorean. An honorable transition not only from screen to stage but also from the Original Version into German. With Sandra Leitner (Lorraine Baines), Terence van der Loo (George McFly), Florian Sigmund (Biff Tannen), a fabulous Siegmar Tonk (Strickland). invites you to a fun night out at the theatre, catchy tunes, cleverly rhymed lyrics, gobsmacking special effects (before you ask, yes, it is happening), an enthusiastic cast led by the amazingYou are the Doc, Doc!), and last but not least, the famous Delorean. An honorable transition not only from screen to stage but also from the Original Version into German. With(Lorraine Baines),(George McFly),(Biff Tannen), a fabulous Hope Maine (Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry), and(Strickland).



Now playing at the Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg, set your watches and get ready for an unforgettable journey.

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