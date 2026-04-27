Video: Anne Hathaway Performs 'My Mouth is Lonely For You' in MOTHER MARY Clip





A new clip has been released from Mother Mary, David Lowery's new pop opera starring Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel. The performance clip features Hathaway performing the original song "My Mouth Is Lonely For You," during an in-universe concert headlined by the title character. The A24 film is now in theaters nationwide.

Mother Mary follows the titular pop star (Hathaway) as long-buried wounds rise to the surface when she reunites with her estranged Best Friend and former costume designer, Sam Anselm (Coel), on the eve of her comeback performance. Find out what critics are saying about the new film.

The movie and soundtrack feature Hathaway performing pop songs, including "Holy Spirit" and "Burial." A companion album, Mother Mary: Greatest Hits, features original songs written and produced by 13-time GRAMMY winner Jack Antonoff and the artist Charli xcx, as well as music by the film’s co-star FKA twigs. Listen to it here.

Written and directed by Lowery, Mother Mary also stars Hunter Schafer, Atheena Frizzell, Kaia Gerber, Jessica Brown Findlay, Isaura Barbé-Brown, Alba Baptista, Sian Clifford, and FKA Twigs.

In a previous interview with Vogue, Hathaway spoke about the demands of the film, including the challenge of making herself believable as a major pop star. “I had to submit to being a beginner. The humility of that—showing up every day knowing you’re going to suck. And it has to be okay. You’re not ‘bad.’ You’re just a beginner."

Hathaway is the recipient of many awards, including an Academy Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, and a Golden Globe Award. In February 2002, Hathaway starred in the City Center Encores! concert production of Carnival! in her New York City stage debut. In 2012, she played Fantine in the film adaptation of Les Misérables, for which she won an Oscar. She reprises her role as Andy Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada 2, out May 1.

Michaela Coel is known for her hit series, HBO's I May Destroy You. She won an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series, making her the first Black woman to take home that trophy. She was recently seen in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Donald Glover's Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Onstage, Coel has been seen at the Royal National Theatre in Blurred Lines, Home, Chewing Gum Dreams, and Medea.

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