MICHAEL Breaks Box Office Records with $97 Million Opening Weekend

Michael, the new biopic about Michael Jackson, moonwalked into theaters this past weekend, grossing $97.2 million domestically and $121.6 across foreign markets, for a total of $218.8 million worldwide, according to Deadline.

This marks the biggest domestic opening for a musical biopic, beating out Straight Outta Compton, which drew $60.2 million during its opening in 2015. As of mid-day Friday (the day of release), Michael was predicted to bring in $35-40 million in its first few days, with an estimation of $85M to $95M for opening weekend altogether.

From Lionsgate, Michael is currently in theaters nationwide. Find out what critics are saying about the new film. Other current box office titles include Lee Cronin's The Mummy, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Project Hail Mary, and Mother Mary with Anne Hathaway.

Michael is the cinematic portrayal of the life and legacy of the influential artist. The film tells the story of Michael Jackson’s life beyond the music, tracing his journey from the discovery of his talent as the lead of The Jackson 5 to his pursuit of becoming the biggest entertainer in the world. The movie highlights both his life off-stage and some of his best-known performances from his early solo career.

The cast includes Jaafar Jackson as his late uncle, Broadway alum Colman Domingo and Nia Long as Michael's parents, along with Miles Teller, Jessica Sula, Liv Symone, Kevin Shinick, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, and Kendrick Sampson. Larenz Tate and Kat Graham will play Motown Records founder Berry Gordy and Diana Ross, respectively. It is directed by Antoine Fuqua from a script by John Logan.

The movie is unrelated to MJ the Musical, which is currently on tour and also playing at Broadway's Neil Simon Theatre.

Photo Credit: Glen Wilson/Lionsgate

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