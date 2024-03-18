Dua Lipa Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of 'Radical Optimism' Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dua Lipa is hitting the road again!

"radical optimism on the road," Dua Lipa wrote on X. "Germany, Croatia, France loves, let’s gooo," the GRAMMY-winner posted on Instagram.

Pre-sale tickets for the upcoming tour are available after pre-ordering "Radical Optimism" from Lipa's official store. The album drops on May 3.

Aside from the recently unveiled tour dates, the "Training Season" singer is also hitting an extensive lineup of festivals over the summer, including Glastonbury, Mad Cool, NOS Alive, and more. Check out all of the upcoming Dua Lipa concerts below!

Earlier this month, Dua opened up the BRIT Awards with an electric performance of “Training Season” and subsequently took home her 7th BRIT Award for Best Pop Act. She also opened up the GRAMMY Awards this year, where she performed a medley of “Training Season,” “Dance The Night” and “Houdini.”

Dua recently became the first female artist to have four songs each with over two billion streams on Spotify (“One Kiss,” “Don't Start Now,” “New Rules” and “Levitating”).

Dua Lipa Upcoming Tour Dates

Bold = Newly-announced tour date

June 05 2024 - BERLIN Waldbuhne (Germany)

June 09 2024 - PULA Arena (Croatia)

June 12 2024 - NIMES Arena (France)

June 13 2024 - NIMES Arena (France)

June 28 2024 - Glastonbury (UK)

July 04 2024 - GDYNIA - Open'er- Kosakowo Airport (Poland)

July 06 2024 - WERCHTER - Rock Werchter - Werchter Festivalpark (Belgium)

July 10 2024 - MADRID - Mad Cool - New Madrid Festival Venue (Spain)

July 12 2024 - LISBON - NOS Alive -Passeio Maritimo de Alges (Portugal)

About Dua Lipa

3x GRAMMY and 7x BRIT Award-winning global pop powerhouse Dua Lipa has announced her highly anticipated third album, Radical Optimism, will be released May 3rd. The album features the recently released “Training Season” and the euphoric club-ready track “Houdini,” which has become Dua’s longest running solo No. 1 on the UK Airplay charts and drew in over 12 million YouTube views within 24 hours of release.

“Houdini” garnered immediate praise across the board from the likes of Billboard and Rolling Stone, who lauded the track as “a neo-psychedelic dance-floor rager," to Pitchfork and Vogue, who called it “a pop masterclass.” “Houdini” followed Dua’s hit song "Dance The Night" from the box office sensation Barbie, which landed on the Oscars shortlist and earned nominations at the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards and the GRAMMYs.

Dua's certified platinum sophomore album Future Nostalgia solidified her position as both a critical success and top radio performer. The GRAMMY-nominated record was the longest running top 10 album by a female artist on the Billboard 200 in 2021 and spawned multiple worldwide hit singles, with “Levitating” earning certified diamond status and the title of Billboard’s No. 1 Hot 100 Song of 2021.

Dua has found superstar status on stage and off, thanks to her many passions outside of music. 2022 saw Dua launch Service95, a global style, culture and society editorial platform that now comprises a weekly newsletter, the Service95 book club and the Dua Lipa: At Your Service podcast, which has been lauded by The Sunday Times and The Guardian, and was named one of the Best Podcasts of 2022 by Spotify.

Having graced every major fashion magazine worldwide from Vogue and Elle to W and Dazed, Dua added "designer" to her resume in 2023 when she co-designed Versace's "La Vacanza" collection alongside Donatella Versace herself, which Vogue deemed "the hottest collaboration of the summer."

Dua’s eponymous 2017 debut album is certified platinum, spawned six platinum tracks, and made her the first female artist in BRIT Awards history to pick up five nominations in a single year. Dua has a total of 10 GRAMMY nominations, with three wins for Best Pop Vocal Album, Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording.

Across platforms globally, she has amassed over 40 billion streams and holds the record for having the top two most streamed albums by a female artist of all time on Spotify.