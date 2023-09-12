Darlin To Release Party Anthem 'Booze Hound' This Month

The track, featured on her debut EP Burnt Cake, is an upbeat take on the peak of the party.

By: Sep. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Major International Exhibitions Open Autumn/Winter Season at Haus Der Kunst in Munich Photo 1 Major International Exhibitions Open Autumn/Winter Season at Haus Der Kunst in Munich
October Lineup Set For SchauSpielHaus Photo 2 October Lineup Set For SchauSpielHaus
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Germany Awards Photo 3 Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Germany Awards

Darlin To Release Party Anthem 'Booze Hound' This Month

Indie pop artist Darlin has returned with her latest single, "Booze Hound" set for release on September 22nd. The track, featured on her debut EP Burnt Cake, is an upbeat take on the peak of the party. The EP is inspired by a breakup, and the stages of various nights spent partying in the aftermath. As the second track, "Booze Hound" has melodic breakdowns, funky bass, punchy guitars, and a chorus that begs to be sung. "In the heart of the night we're shining brighter than champagne in the flashlight," Darlin's indie-tinged vocals depict the scene, vividly. Influence from Remi Wolf, Olivia Rodrigo, UPSAHL, and Benee is evident.

Based in Berlin, Linda Stark (AKA Darlin), found her musical footing early in life. A combination of 70s and 80s music, along with musical theater and professional voice lessons, shaped her artistry. With a BA in Jazz and Popular Music from Macromedia University, she co-founded her own indie record label Mosaik Records. She has been releasing her productions through the label since 2021, masterfully blending pop and indie sounds with that of yesterday's music. Her style creates an atmosphere that captures both unicorn-like wonder and a touch of Dracula's allure.

"Booze Hound" was conceptualized and written entirely by Darlin, along with the rest of the EP. All vocals were recorded in her bedroom, and her guitarist Tim Welt and producer Fabrice Richter-Reichhelm worked on the instrumentals at Studi-yo Berlin. Till Kaefert provided mixing and mastering for this single.The single covers, art work, and the script-writing, directing and the post-production of the music videos were solely done by Darlin.

Speaking on the track she shares, "I created it with the intention to briefly escape from any bad feelings and just pretend that everything is okay, maybe even believe it for a while." It is her favorite track on the EP, an anthem for the comfort of the party just before the crash.



RELATED STORIES - Germany

1
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Germany Awards Photo
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Germany Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Germany Awards. The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023.

2
Major International Exhibitions Open Autumn/Winter Season at Haus Der Kunst in Munich Photo
Major International Exhibitions Open Autumn/Winter Season at Haus Der Kunst in Munich

Haus der Kunst, Munich’s global centre for contemporary art, opens its autumn/winter season with two major new exhibitions. Learn more about the exhibitions here!

3
October Lineup Set For SchauSpielHaus Photo
October Lineup Set For SchauSpielHaus

der Oktober steht im SchauSpielHaus ganz im Zeichen fortgesetzter Serien: Folge III und IV der Antikenserie ANTHROPOLIS in der Regie von Karin Beier – Ödipus und Iokaste – verfolgen weiterhin die tragischen Verflechtungen um die Stadt Theben und deren Herrscher*innen.

4
Program Revealed For Final State Opera Wednesday at the Film Festival Photo
Program Revealed For Final 'State Opera Wednesday' at the Film Festival

Ihnen das Programm für den letzten »Staatsopern-Mittwoch« am Film Festival in diesem Sommer zu übermitteln.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Relive the Final Days of MAMMA MIA! on Broadway Video
Relive the Final Days of MAMMA MIA! on Broadway
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Cara Mentzel to Write Their Book Video
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Cara Mentzel to Write Their Book
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education Video
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education
View all Videos

Germany SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Der Zauberlehrling (The Sorcerer's Apprentice)
theater in medias res (3/17-12/31)VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lobby Hero
The English Theatre of Hamburg (5/02-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Hound of the Baskervilles
The English Theatre of Hamburg (11/20-1/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lizard Boy
The English Theatre of Hamburg (4/22-6/22)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You