Berlin's Performing Exiles Festival Set For June

Berlin will host the second edition of the Performing Exiles festival from June 16 to 28, 2025. Organized by the Berliner Festspiele, this international and interdisciplinary event delves into the contemporary meanings of exile and showcases the works of both renowned and emerging artists who identify as diasporic and have made Berlin their home.

Festival Highlights:

World Premiere by Mohammad Rasoulof: The acclaimed Iranian filmmaker presents a new work that continues his exploration of themes related to exile and identity.Berliner Festspiele

Guest Performance by Mario Banushi: Known for his evocative storytelling, Banushi brings a performance that intertwines personal narratives with broader diasporic experiences.

Co-Productions by Lina Majdalanie & Rabih Mroué and Tamara Trunova: These collaborations offer nuanced perspectives on the complexities of displacement and cultural identity.

100° Diaspora Performance Marathon: From June 26 to 28, 45 Berlin-based diasporic artists and groups will perform across five stages at the Haus der Berliner Festspiele. This segment operates on a first-come, first-served basis, emphasizing inclusivity and diversity in artistic expression.

Summer School: Running throughout the festival, this program offers workshops, seminars, and mentoring sessions focused on the concept of 'freedom' in the context of democracy and artistic expression. Participants will engage with performances and visit cultural institutions across Berlin.

