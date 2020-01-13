Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Actor in a Musical (Non-Professional)

Gianni Gizzi - LES MISERABLES TEEN - Gulfshore Playhouse

Best Actor in a Musical (Professional)

James Arthur Douglas - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

Best Actor in a Play (Non-Professional)

Brendan Powers - HARVEY - Theatre Conspiracy

Best Actor in a Play (Professional)

Rob Summers - SEX PLEASE WE'RE 60 - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

Best Actress in a Musical (Non-Professional)

Macy Magas - FINDING NEMO JR - Melody Lane Performing Arts Center

Best Actress in a Musical (Professional)

Sami Doherty - 42ND STREET - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

Best Actress in a Play (Non-Professional)

Imani Lee Williams - THE CRUCIBLE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida

Best Actress in a Play (Professional)

Rachel Burttram - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Florida Repertory Theatre

Best Choreography (Non-Professional)

Kayley Stevens - NEWSIES - Florida Repertory Theatre

Best Choreography (Professional)

Kayley Stevens - JUNIE B. JONES - Florida Repertory Theatre

Best Costume Design (Non-Professional)

Jacquelyn Loy - NEWSIES - Florida Repertory Theatre

Best Costume Design (Professional)

John White - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Broadway Palm DInner Theatre

Best Director of a Musical (Non-Professional)

Kody C Jones - NEWSIES - Florida Repertory Theatre

Best Director of a Musical (Professional)

Amy Marie McCleary - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

Best Director of a Play (Non-Professional)

Annette Trossbach - THE CRUCIBLE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida

Best Director of a Play (Professional)

Paul Bernier - SEX PLEASE WE'RE 60 - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

NEWSIES - Florida Repertory Theatre

Best Musical (Professional)

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

Best Musical Director (Non-Professional)

Rosalind Metcalf-O'Donnell - NEWSIES - Florida Repertory Theatre

Best Musical Director (Professional)

Rosalind Metcalf-O'Donnell - JUNIE B. JONES - Florida Repertory Theatre

Best New Work (Professional)

SECOND CHANCES: THE THRIFT SHOP MUSICAL - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

Best Play (Non-Professional)

THE CRUCIBLE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida

Best Play (Professional)

SEX PLEASE WE'RE 60 - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

Best Scenic Design (Non-Professional)

Jordan Moore - NEWSIES - Florida Repertory Theatre

Best Scenic Design (Professional)

Evan Adamson - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

Best Technical Design - Lighting & Sound (Non-Professional)

Katie Lowe - NEWSIES - Florida Repertory Theatre

Best Technical Design - Lighting & Sound (Professional)

Chris McCleary - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

Best Touring Show

ONCE - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

Theatre of the Year

Florida Repertory Theatre

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You