Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards
Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.
Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Actor in a Musical (Non-Professional)
Gianni Gizzi - LES MISERABLES TEEN - Gulfshore Playhouse
Best Actor in a Musical (Professional)
James Arthur Douglas - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
Best Actor in a Play (Non-Professional)
Brendan Powers - HARVEY - Theatre Conspiracy
Best Actor in a Play (Professional)
Rob Summers - SEX PLEASE WE'RE 60 - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
Best Actress in a Musical (Non-Professional)
Macy Magas - FINDING NEMO JR - Melody Lane Performing Arts Center
Best Actress in a Musical (Professional)
Sami Doherty - 42ND STREET - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
Best Actress in a Play (Non-Professional)
Imani Lee Williams - THE CRUCIBLE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida
Best Actress in a Play (Professional)
Rachel Burttram - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Florida Repertory Theatre
Best Choreography (Non-Professional)
Kayley Stevens - NEWSIES - Florida Repertory Theatre
Best Choreography (Professional)
Kayley Stevens - JUNIE B. JONES - Florida Repertory Theatre
Best Costume Design (Non-Professional)
Jacquelyn Loy - NEWSIES - Florida Repertory Theatre
Best Costume Design (Professional)
John White - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Broadway Palm DInner Theatre
Best Director of a Musical (Non-Professional)
Kody C Jones - NEWSIES - Florida Repertory Theatre
Best Director of a Musical (Professional)
Amy Marie McCleary - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
Best Director of a Play (Non-Professional)
Annette Trossbach - THE CRUCIBLE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida
Best Director of a Play (Professional)
Paul Bernier - SEX PLEASE WE'RE 60 - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
Best Musical (Non-Professional)
NEWSIES - Florida Repertory Theatre
Best Musical (Professional)
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
Best Musical Director (Non-Professional)
Rosalind Metcalf-O'Donnell - NEWSIES - Florida Repertory Theatre
Best Musical Director (Professional)
Rosalind Metcalf-O'Donnell - JUNIE B. JONES - Florida Repertory Theatre
Best New Work (Professional)
SECOND CHANCES: THE THRIFT SHOP MUSICAL - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
Best Play (Non-Professional)
THE CRUCIBLE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida
Best Play (Professional)
SEX PLEASE WE'RE 60 - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
Best Scenic Design (Non-Professional)
Jordan Moore - NEWSIES - Florida Repertory Theatre
Best Scenic Design (Professional)
Evan Adamson - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
Best Technical Design - Lighting & Sound (Non-Professional)
Katie Lowe - NEWSIES - Florida Repertory Theatre
Best Technical Design - Lighting & Sound (Professional)
Chris McCleary - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
Best Touring Show
ONCE - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
Theatre of the Year
Florida Repertory Theatre
