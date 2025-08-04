 tracking pixel
Trevor Wallace Brings THE ALPHA BETA MALE TOUR to Barbara B. Mann PAH In October

Presale begins August 6; general on sale starts August 8 at 10 a.m. local time.

By: Aug. 04, 2025
Trevor Wallace Brings THE ALPHA BETA MALE TOUR to Barbara B. Mann PAH In October Image
Stand-up comedian, writer, and viral internet sensation Trevor Wallace will bring his brand-new comedy tour, THE ALPHA BETA MALE, to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

Trevor Wallace has earned a digital following of over 16 million fans and amassed more than 2.5 billion views across platforms. Known for his razor-sharp observational humor and viral character videos, Wallace has been featured by Comedy Central, MTV, E! News, The L.A. Times, and more. His first full-length comedy special, Pterodactyl, is currently streaming on Prime Video, and he recently completed the sold-out international tour Are You That Guy.

Wallace has performed at major comedy festivals including Netflix Is A Joke, Moontower Comedy Festival, and the New York Comedy Festival, and worked with brands like Chipotle, SeatGeek, Bumble, and Snickers.

Presale tickets will be available starting Wednesday, August 6 at 10 a.m. local time, with general on sale beginning Friday, August 8 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at trevorwallacecomedy.com, bbmannpah.com, by phone at 239-481-4849, or in person at the venue box office. Tickets start at $40.89.




