Trevor Wallace Brings THE ALPHA BETA MALE TOUR to Barbara B. Mann PAH In October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Stand-up comedian, writer, and viral internet sensation Trevor Wallace will bring his brand-new comedy tour, THE ALPHA BETA MALE, to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

Trevor Wallace has earned a digital following of over 16 million fans and amassed more than 2.5 billion views across platforms. Known for his razor-sharp observational humor and viral character videos, Wallace has been featured by Comedy Central, MTV, E! News, The L.A. Times, and more. His first full-length comedy special, Pterodactyl, is currently streaming on Prime Video, and he recently completed the sold-out international tour Are You That Guy.

Wallace has performed at major comedy festivals including Netflix Is A Joke, Moontower Comedy Festival, and the New York Comedy Festival, and worked with brands like Chipotle, SeatGeek, Bumble, and Snickers.

Presale tickets will be available starting Wednesday, August 6 at 10 a.m. local time, with general on sale beginning Friday, August 8 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at trevorwallacecomedy.com, bbmannpah.com, by phone at 239-481-4849, or in person at the venue box office. Tickets start at $40.89.